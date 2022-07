There will be no Chamber coffee this week. If your business or organization would like to host a coffee, call the Grant County Chamber at 620-356-4700. The Farmer’s Market is being held each Saturday morning at the Historic Adobe Museum in Ulysses. Bring your home grown, hand made and hand crafted items to sell beginning at 8:00 AM. There is no charge. Call the museum at 620-356-3009 for more information.

ULYSSES, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO