Vols' running back target Jeremiah Cobb announces college commitment

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
2023 running back prospect Jeremiah Cobb announced his college commitment Friday.

Cobb announced his commitment to Auburn.

“I’m officially committing to Auburn University,” Cobb announced.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound Cobb is from Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Alabama.

Tennessee has 12 commitments for its 2023 recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring, safety Sylvester Smith, linebacker Will Stallings Jr., safety John Slaughter and linebacker Jeremiah Telander.

