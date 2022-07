HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — Numerous people are displaced from their homes on this Fourth of July following a large apartment fire in Saratoga County. The fire broke out around 1:00 PM at the Mohawk Terrace apartments in Halfmoon. At least three residents were rescued by fire fighters. It is believed that all 36 units in the building may not be salvageable. An engineer is reportedly looking into the structure.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO