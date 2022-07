The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred May 21 in Stedman. Rose Zolman, 28, was found in the middle of Sandy Creek Road near Page Road, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol initially looked into the case, and the Sheriff’s Office has assumed control of the investigation, the agency said in a release.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO