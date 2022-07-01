ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn To Face Memphis In Atlanta For Holiday Hoopsgiving 2022

auburntigers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – For the third-straight year, Auburn will take part in the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The...

auburntigers.com

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

Who is Young Dolph? Rapper killed in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17 at a South Memphis cookie shop, shocking not only the Memphis community, but fans all over the country. Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was originally born in Chicago in 1985. He moved to Memphis at the age of two and grew up in the Castalia Heights neighborhood in South Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grizzlies watch party host shot to death in his home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — What started as a time of joy and celebration turned into heartache for one Memphis family after a young father was killed in his own home two months ago. Vickie Johnson said she is living in a nightmare after her 35-year-old son, Chadric Henderson, was found dead in his Bethel Grove […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Where is "Back It Up Terry" now?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nothing can stop Antario Davis, also known as Terry, from reaching new heights. His fame brought him the most immeasurable fortune. “It makes me happy. I mean very happy,” said Davis. You might remember the Back It Up Terry video. It is the viral video...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
City
Memphis, AL
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Auburn, AL
Basketball
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Alabama Basketball
WREG

Violent 4th of July weekend in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for Memphis Police as they responded to at least 5 fatal shootings and a deadly hit-and-run. It doesn’t end there, as a man was discovered dead on arrival in another case – with foul play not ruled out. One Memphis man told WREG it will take a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in southeast Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are injured after a crash in southeast Memphis Sunday evening. According to the Memphis Fire Department, the crash happened at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at the Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments. Officers responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. One victim was transported to Regional One. The second victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mearl Purvis to retire from FOX13 News

After more than 30 years on television and 18 years on the FOX13 newsdesk, Mearl Purvis will anchor her final newscasts on July 29, 2022. Mearl graduated from Jackson State University and worked as a reporter & anchor in Charlotte, New Haven, Jackson and Nashville before moving to Memphis in 1992. In 2004 Mearl found her home at the FOX13 anchor desk. She has been an integral part of FOX13 News’ coverage of major local news and weather events for nearly two decades; including the Mississippi River floods and the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death. She has shared a stage with world leaders including Desmond Tutu, Mikhail Gorbachev, U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Mearl has won eight Regional Emmy Awards, the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, the equally prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, and the J.C. Penny Missouri Award.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three people were injured in a shooting in Midtown Saturday evening. Police responded to the scene on Evelyn Avenue near East Parkway South, near Tiger Lane, at around 7:06 p.m. Memphis Police say two people were critically injured, while a third victim is in non-critical condition. Police say there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Clemson#Auburn To Face Memphis#State Farm Arena#Tigers#Holiday Hoopsgiving#Loyola Chicago#Wake Forest#Lsu Lrb
actionnews5.com

3 shot in front of Tiger Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were shot Saturday evening at Evelyn Avenue and East Parkway South, police say. Memphis Police responded to the scene around 7:06 p.m. Two victims are in critical condition and have been rushed to Regional One Hospital. Another non-critical victim has been transported to Methodist Hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two homes caught on fire by bottle rocket, fireworks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One homeowner, who was too upset to go on camera, is distraught after a bottle rocket hit her home and ignited flames on Sunday. The incident happened on Skyline Circle in Frayser. The homeowner and a neighbor, who lives in the home where people were shooting the bottle rockets, said they both […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
CBS 42

Not enough chicken leads to gunfire at anniversary party in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man tried to kill his brother-in-law during an argument at a couple’s anniversary party in South Memphis. Police say Deandre Dandridge and Tiara Munn were celebrating their fifth anniversary April 8, and had invited several family members to a party at their home on Woodland Avenue. That’s when police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Three caught in attempted carjacking

Three suspects are being charged in connection with a Monday morning carjacking with shots fired in Olive Branch. Police reported a call came in shortly before 10:30 a.m. from 6055 state Highway 305 North, where a Circle K gas station is located. Officers on the scene detained a juvenile, identified...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WATE

Young Dolph murder suspects appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph Court appeared in court Friday. Bond hearings for suspects Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were scheduled for Friday but a judge extended Smith’s hearing until July 18. A date for Johnson’s bond hearing has not been set. Ultimately, no bond was given by the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13′s Darrell Greene’s open letter to Mearl Purvis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — To my friend Mearl:. It has been a master class. Sitting by your side every night for 12 years was an education I never expected. Far beyond learning to be a better journalist, you have taught me to be more gracious, kind, and understanding. You led by example how to passionately love our community and, just as importantly, how to receive that love in return. Through triumphs and tribulations, you have been there for me and our FOX13 family. You have also made us each feel we are a part of your family as you celebrated with us marriages, births, and graduations.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, killed in Raleigh driveway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was found shot inside a Dodge Charger in a driveway in Raleigh over the weekend. Memphis Police say they responded Saturday to an accident call in the 5000 block of Craigmont Drive. They found a man inside the vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
abc17news.com

Man sentenced to more than 120 years in Tennessee robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors in Tennessee say a man who was convicted in a violent home invasion robbery that took place 11 years ago has been sentenced to more than 120 years in prison. The Shelby County district attorney’s office says a criminal court judge has sentenced Giorgio Lakeith Jennings to 132 years in prison, including 126 years without the possibility for parole. Jennings was convicted in November on 22 felony charges, including aggravated rape and aggravated robbery. Authorities said Jennings and two other gunmen forced their way inside a Memphis home in January 2011. Jennings was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence. He was arrested in St. Louis.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy