Usher: Tiny Desk Concert

Cover picture for the articleThis year, NPR Music is celebrating Black Music Month with an array of brand new Tiny Desk concerts — both from home and from behind our beloved Desk. Together, these artists represent the past, present and future of Black music. This month of carefully curated shows is a celebration of Black...

hotnewhiphop.com

Usher Memed By Twitter After Tiny Desk Performance

Usher's Tiny Desk Concert was a hit. The R&B icon delivered renditions of some of his most popular songs throughout his career, including "Confessions Pt II," "Superstar," and "You Make Me Wanna...". The performance was aided by a talented backing band, which had Eric Bellinger and Vedo on backup vocals.
SFGate

Watch Drake Join Backstreet Boys to Perform ‘I Want It That Way’ at Toronto Concert

Backstreet Boys welcomed “sixth member” Drake onstage to perform “I Want It That Way” during the boy band’s concert Saturday in the rapper’s hometown of Toronto. Closing out their main set at the Budweiser Stage, the quintet brought out Drake, who told the audience a story about why the 1999 hit single means so much to him.
hotnewhiphop.com

Janet Jackson Shares Throwback Photo Of Michael Jackson On The Anniversary Of His Death

Today (June 25), marks the 13th anniversary of Michael Jackson's death. In 2009, the world lost, what most considered to be, the King of Pop. He was also noted as one of the most prominent figures of the 20th century, creating music that is still being sung 'til this day. He left behind three children, eight siblings, and millions of fans.
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Strikes A Pose For "British Vogue" In "Break My Soul" IG Video

If Beyoncé's latest single isn't stuck in your head yet, it most likely will be before summer's end. The arrival of "Break My Soul" has sparked Beyoncé mania as we inch closer to the release of her next album Renaissance, and the hitmaking superstar returns with a video that has caused her BeyHive to lose their minds. Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" famously samples Robin S. and shows Bey paying homage to the house and disco scenes of the 1970s and 80s.
Usher
Bobby Carter
Majic 107.5/97.5

10 Hilarious Reactions To Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’

Beyonce is back with new music and the Beyhive is swarming over her disco-house-infused single Break My Soul. Released midday, yesterday (surprisingly earlier than the midnight release initially planned), The Dream and Tricky Stewart-produced track is heating up our timelines and stans can’t get enough of the empowering track that has inspired what social media […]
NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
Page Six

Big Freedia details meeting with ‘queen’ Beyoncé for ‘Break My Soul’

Big Freedia had a fangirl moment while meeting with “very humble” and “sweet” Beyoncé. The Queen of Bounce, 44 — who was previously sampled on Beyoncé’s 2016 track, “Formation” — met with Queen Bey during their latest collaboration on the new hit song, “Break My Soul.” Freedia exclusively tells Page Six that she was “grateful,” “humbled” and “excited” when the Grammy winner’s team reached out to hers about using her vocals from her 2014 song, “Explode” — but was “blown away” when she heard the final product two weeks ago at Beyoncé’s recording studio in Los Angeles. “I mean, the speakers were like...
hotnewhiphop.com

Tina Lawson Dances To Daughter Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Introduces A New Challenge

There have been ongoing conversations regarding whether or not Hip Hop will see a new House wave takeover thanks to two major artists. Beyoncé and Drake have sparked several discussions about artists tapping into dance music after the pair released "Break My Soul" and Honestly, Nevermind, respectively. While Drizzy took quite a few hits regarding his surprise record, Beyoncé has received wide praise for her latest effort.
Complex

Big Freedia Recalls Her First Time Hearing Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

Big Freedia says she was left completely surprised when Beyoncé unleashed “Break My Soul,” a surprise dance track that samples Freedia’s 2014 “Explode” record. “I didn’t know that it was coming out,” the Queen of Bounce told Page Six. “I didn’t know that I was the first single. I found out the same day y’all did.”
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Pharrell Williams and Michael Jackson

Welcome to Life Lessons. This week, we’re revisiting Pharrell Williams’ conversation with Michael Jackson from our special August 2003 Music Issue. By 2003, Pharrell had reached the pinnacle of music industry fame—as one half of the songwriting and production duo the Neptunes, the then-30-year-old artist had produced a whopping 43% of the songs played on U.S. radio that year. Now, almost 20 years later, Pharrell remains at the center of rap’s orbit—he collaborated on It’s Almost Dry (2022), Pusha T’s acclaimed fourth studio album, and recently dropped Cash In Cash Out with Tyler, the Creator and 21 Savage. And then there’s Something in the Water, Pharrell’s annual music festival in Washington D.C. that books industry heavyweights year after year. In their 2003 conversation, Williams talks to the King of Pop about sleepless nights, bad press, and their shared influences. So sit back and take notes—you just might learn a thing or two.
Essence

WATCH: Pinky Cole And Derrick Hayes Got Engaged On Stage At ESSENCE Fest

The Slutty Vegan CEO said yes to a proposal from her partner, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes during the fun-filled weekend. See the sweet moment!. Anything can happen at ESSENCE Fest, including a showstopping proposal. Pinky Cole, the founder and owner of the incredibly popular vegan food chain Slutty...
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ is Our Dance Floor Anthem for the Post-Pandemic Era

Click here to read the full article. It’s time to stop binge-watching Netflix, hit up the group chat, put on those killer platforms you haven’t worn since 2019 and get your ass out of the house. The club is calling — and, with the release of her highly anticipated new single “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé is positioning herself as the patron saint of letting loose and submitting to the beat. Oozing with the infectious energy of Nineties dance music, “Break My Soul” marks a triumphant return — and exciting genre pivot — for Beyoncé, an artist and visionary unafraid to...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ellie Goulding to release Big Sean duet next week

Ellie Goulding is set to launch her next chapter with the Big Sean duet 'Easy Lover'. The 'Burn' hitmaker recently surprised fans with a sped-up version of her 2010 hit 'Lights', and she's now announced her first new music of 2022 will be the collaboration with the American rapper, which is due out on July 15, and has been a "long time coming".
