Usher: Tiny Desk Concert

Welcome to Life Lessons. This week, we’re revisiting Pharrell Williams’ conversation with Michael Jackson from our special August 2003 Music Issue. By 2003, Pharrell had reached the pinnacle of music industry fame—as one half of the songwriting and production duo the Neptunes, the then-30-year-old artist had produced a whopping 43% of the songs played on U.S. radio that year. Now, almost 20 years later, Pharrell remains at the center of rap’s orbit—he collaborated on It’s Almost Dry (2022), Pusha T’s acclaimed fourth studio album, and recently dropped Cash In Cash Out with Tyler, the Creator and 21 Savage. And then there’s Something in the Water, Pharrell’s annual music festival in Washington D.C. that books industry heavyweights year after year. In their 2003 conversation, Williams talks to the King of Pop about sleepless nights, bad press, and their shared influences. So sit back and take notes—you just might learn a thing or two.

