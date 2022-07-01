ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Jones Beach Swimmer Suffers Possible Shark Bite, Prompting Increased Patrols

NBC New York
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities on Long Island said Friday they're investigating a possible shark attack on a swimmer, just as the July 4 holiday...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Shark bite suspends swimming at Long Island beach, officials say

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– Swimming at Smith Point Beach is temporarily suspended Sunday after a shark-related incident involving a lifeguard, officials said. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the shark bit the lifeguard in the chest and hand during a training exercise at around 10:15 a.m. The lifeguard received stitches and is in “very good spirits,” […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Accidents
City
Wantagh, NY
fox5ny.com

Shark attack on Long Island investigated

NEW YORK - Police in Nassau County say they are investigating a possible shark attack. It happened Thursday afternoon at Jones Beach but the information was not released until Friday. The Nassau County Police Department says a 37-year-old man was swimming at around 1 p.m. in the waters off of...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Long Island#Medics#Accident#Jones Beach Swimmer
nypressnews.com

Teenage girl shot twice in Long Beach, in stable condition

A 16-year-old girl was shot on Sunday in Long Beach in the upper and lower part of her body. The shooting took place at the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue at around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday. The girl is hospitalized and is in stable condition, according to the Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, NY
27east.com

Shark Attack In Shirley Closes Cupsogue Beach, In Westhampton, To Swimming

A shark attack in the waters off Smith Point County Park in Shirley led to the closure of both that beach and Cupsogue County Park in Westhampton on Sunday, July... more. Two men were fishing in the Sebonac Inlet in North Sea on July 1 when their kayak overturned. As both men clung to the sides of the vessel, one was able to call Southampton Town Police just before 6 p.m. Patrol units, Southampton Town Bay Constables, and U.S. Coast Guard personnel responded to the area, along with North Sea, Southold and Southampton Fire departments. After an extensive search, police said, the two men were found, pulled aboard a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and brought to safety. One man was medically cleared at the scene, while the other male, suffering hypothermia, ... 2 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
WESTHAMPTON, NY
nypressnews.com

Swimmer at Long Island Beach May Have Been Bitten by Shark, Police Say

A man swimming at Jones Beach on Long Island on Thursday may have been bitten by a shark, according to the Nassau County Police Department. The 57-year-old man was swimming in the ocean around 1 p.m. when he “sustained a laceration to his right foot,” the Nassau police said in a news release on Friday.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Mishap at Eisenhower Park fireworks show causes small fires

A mishap at the fireworks show at Nassau County's Eisenhower Park on Friday started some small fires. Many county residents who attended the Celebrate America firework show at the park probably didn't realize that it had some extra bang to it. Nassau County police confirmed there was a mishap of...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
longisland.com

Valley Stream Man Arrested for Cruelty to Animals

The Fifth Squad reports the arrest of a Valley Stream man for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals on Saturday July 2, 2022 at 5:44pm in Valley Stream. According to Detectives, at approximately 4:00pm Defendant Dayn Rodriquez, 23, of 99 Berkley Street while at his residence did with no justifiable purpose intentionally cause serious physical injury to the family dog that he shares with his girlfriend. The Defendant became enraged with the 8-month-old male Golden Doodle puppy named ‘Nune’ and as a result, he grabbed the puppy by the neck and buttocks area and intentionally slammed the puppy onto the floor causing a compound fracture to its hind leg. The puppy was transported to the Crawford Animal Hospital in Lynbrook where emergency surgery was performed. The puppy recovery is unknown at this time.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
NBC New York

NYC Driver Ditches Jeep, Runs From Scene of Deadly Crash

A cyclist riding through the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon was struck and killed by the driver of Jeep who fled the area on foot. Hours after the 3 p.m. incident, police were still searching for the man responsible. Police said the 20-year-old cyclist was riding along Metcalf...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Off-Duty Firefighter Arrested for DWI, Trying to Flee Police

An off-duty FDNY member driving late Saturday caught the attention of NYPD officers on patrol. The firefighter was driving in Long island City around 11 p.m. when officers saw the man swerving behind the wheel of a BMW. Officers pulled the man over, but he tried driving away and ultimately...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy