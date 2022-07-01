ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Happy 4th of July!

By Mark Koenig
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalvern Borough’s Administration offices will be closed Monday,...

sanatogapost.com

In Pottstown: A Parade, Festival, Entertainment, and Fireworks

POTTSTOWN PA – Pottstown’s GoFourth! event, its annual series of festivities to observe Independence Day, launches Monday (July 4, 2022) at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that travels west on High Street, beginning from Adams Street and ending at Manatawny Street. It concludes with a sky full of fireworks that blaze away at 9:30 p.m. In between, there’s an abundance of entertainment and activities.
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off With Concert, Fireworks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Let’s hope the weather holds up for all the Fourth of July festivities in our area. Things kicked off Friday night with a concert at Eakins Oval and fireworks at Penn’s Landing. “It’s just so joyful, there’s so much great energy. It’s a great way to kick off the summer,” Jessica Waber said. Bringing the energy and enthusiasm this Fourth of July holiday weekend. “I am a force of life, love, and sparkle,” Starfire said. Starfire is the energy curator and hype woman for the Our America Now concert at the Oval on the Parkway. It’s one of the many Welcome America...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InsideClimate News

A Vast Refinery Site in Philadelphia Is Being Redeveloped and Called ‘The Bellwether District.’ But for Black Residents Nearby, Justice Awaits

One minute, the 3-year-old was playing tag in the grass—her braided hair bouncing with each step—while the hulking remains of a 150-year-old oil refinery loomed nearby. Then, suddenly, she couldn’t breathe. Many residents here in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia live with asthma and other chronic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Trees down, power out in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple trees fell in Lancaster County on Saturday as a result of heavy storms in the area. Several trees fell into houses and power lines. As a result, city officials shut the power grid down. Officials are working now to extract the fallen trees from...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

US Army Band Concert, Fireworks Canceled At Penn’s Landing In Philadelphia Saturday Due To Pending Inclement Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Army Band concert and fireworks Saturday night at Penn’s Landing have been canceled due to potential inclement weather. Scattered thunderstorms could roll into the Philadelphia region. Clear skies are anticipated in Philadelphia the next two days ahead of the Independence Day Concert and Fireworks celebration at Wawa Welcome America’s Party on the Parkway on Monday, July 4. If you’re still looking for a place to watch fireworks in the area, click here and check out our list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold At Travers Food Market In Delaware County

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) – If you recently bought a lottery ticket in Delaware County, you may have won a million dollars. A winning ticket was sold for last Friday’s Mega Millions Drawing. It’s worth $1 million and was sold at Travers Food Market on Shadeland Avenue in Lansdowne. It’s a win for the store also as they get a $5,000 prize for selling the winning ticket.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Missing East Germantown girl: Liliana Khinchegashvili

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 1, 2022. Police say Liliana Khinchegashvili was last seen at her home on the 5600 block of Sprague Street around 3:30 pm. Police did not confirm her age. She was last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Break
CBS Philly

Fire In West Philadelphia Sends 1 Person To Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire Saturday morning in West Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital. It happened at 53rd and Master Streets just after 8 p.m. We’re still working to learn more about that person’s condition. Firefighters say it took about half-an-hour to put out the fire, and the cause is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Wilton Walmart Closed For A Few Days After Wednesday Fire

Just after 5:30, on Wednesday afternoon firefighters were called to the Walmart located at 117 Wilton Blvd. for reports of a fire. Initial reports from the scene indicated that the fire was in the automotive section of the store. Customers are reporting that the store is closed for a few...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

