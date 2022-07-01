RGV Agents Arrest Criminal Migrants

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested three gang members and two previously convicted sex offenders within 24-hours. On June 30, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) arrested a Guatemalan national who was found guilty of object sexual penetration...
AUSTIN – A commercial motor vehicle inspection at the DPS Border Inspection Safety Facility in Pharr resulted in the seizure of more than 25 bundles of cocaine from a tractor trailer that originated in Mexico. The driver was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute. The total weight of the cocaine was nearly 60 lbs. with a street value of over $900,000.
EDINBURG – In recent days, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents encountered 1,171 illegal aliens in eight large groups and disrupted three human smuggling events. RGV agents encountered eight large groups totaling 1,171 migrants in Starr and Hidalgo counties in the last five days. The groups were...
An Edinburg couple who were arrested last year and accused of holding three migrants hostage and forcing them to work without pay were indicted on new charges. A federal grand jury on Tuesday returned a seven-count superseding indictment against Eduardo Javier Gomez, 31, and Margarita Alvarez, 40, on a charge of financially benefitting from the forced labor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspected driver in the smuggling tragedy that resulted in the death of 53 migrants is from Brownsville. Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, was arrested for “involvement in alien smuggling resulting in death,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Zamorano was originally from Brownsville before moving […]
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)- Following several mass shootings across the U.S. and in Texas, a local gun shop owner is speaking about the impact it’s having on his business. “There’s been an uptick in sales and interest from people who are afraid they may not be able to purchase them in the future so they want […]
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking for turtles in a resaca, a 13-year-old boy found the body of a teen badly decomposed. 29 years later, the murder of Jaime Rincones remains unsolved. On August 21, 1992, the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office responded to 7124 Coffe Port Road in Brownsville in regards to a body floating in […]
Valley truck drivers are weighing in on Gov. Abbott's new order to add new vehicle inspection checkpoints in Texas. The decision comes after over 50 migrants died in connection with an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio. After hearing about the governor's plans, the owner of a Brownsville trucking company was...
The city of McAllen is encouraging businesses, organizations, individuals to bring crates of water to send them over to Monterrey. The city is facing a severe water shortage that has left several homes without water since March. “They depend on us, we depend on them,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said....
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation will host a video exhibit for the public to share its testimonials on the consequences of drunk driving. The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday during the “Concert in the Sky” at McAllen Municipal Park. TxDOT’s traveling video exhibit invites observers to […]
A woman drowned at South Padre Island Saturday afternoon, according to the Cameron County Beach Patrol. Authorities say the woman, identified as 37-year-old Neeshay Joy Jones, drowned about 2.5 miles north of Cameron County beach access No. 5. The Cameron County Beach Patrol chief said Jones and a child were...
Good afternoon, welcome, and thank you for joining us today as we officially break ground on a multi-million dollar medical development that will forever transform for generations to come the cities of Rio Grande City, Roma, La Grulla, Escobares and our entire South Texas-Mexico region. In the words of JFK, things do not happen, things are made to happen.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested earlier this month for assaulting a man at Shot Republic, police say. On June 21, Jose Antonio Sauceda, was accused of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon outside of Shot Republic, a bar on Pablo Kisel in Brownsville. According to Brownsville PD Investigator Martin Sandoval, […]
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the identities of the men killed in Wednesday’s fatal rollover crash. Two men died from their injuries in the crash and two others were hospitalized in critical condition. Gabriel Salas Sifuentes, a 29-year-old from Mexico, died at the scene of the crash. Jose Ismael […]
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health System is hosting free health screenings this summer to encourage Valley residents to prioritize their health. The Healthy Summer Screening Series with take place at three of the System’s freestanding ER locations through July 23. South Texas Health System Freestanding Emergency Departments offers patients preventive screenings at any […]
Ground has been broken on a DHR Health medical facility in Starr County that will bring first-time resources to one of the most medically underserved areas of Texas. Local and state leaders gathered with officials with DHR Health on a 40-acre site in Rio Grande City to announce the new medical development center. The center will contain a research facility, a medical laboratory, a residency program, and medical offices – all of which officials say will result in a higher level of health care for Starr County residents.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Firefighters responded to a fire early Monday morning that left a resident in critical condition. On Monday morning, Harlingen Firefighters, Police, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a house fire near the 200 block of East Washington. Firefighters knocked down the fire inside just before rescuing a resident who was […]
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Through a press release, the office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has notified that several county employees have tested positive for COVID-19. As of July 1, 2022, 31 county employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The county ensures that the Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials […]
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead Friday. According to Texas DPS, a man was traveling on Moore Road west of Whalen Road in Alamo when he drove off the roadway at around 7:45 p.m. The vehicle, a black Chevrolet Trailblazer, went airborne […]
MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs officers arrested a 77-year-old man wanted for two counts of indecency with a child at the Texas-Mexico border. On June 26, Jesus Maria Velazquez Guerra was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge. He's a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident from Lasara, Texas. "CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.Velazquez Guerra had an active arrest warrant from Willacy County Sheriff's Office, and an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident earlier in June. A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Velazquez Guerra and transported him to the county jail.Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.
The owner of a Valley trucking company said the truck used in the failed smuggling attempt that killed 53 migrants near San Antonio should have been caught at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. The truck used in the incident was reportedly cloned from Betancourt Trucking and Harvesting - a trucking...
Comments / 3