Two organizations dedicated to supporting and growing the manufacturing industry and assisting manufacturing companies in South Carolina have announced a formal partnership. After working together as allies for many years, the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA) and the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (SCMEP) have formalized their relationship with the goal of developing greater synergies and collaborative efforts that promise to further elevate the industry and manufacturers statewide.

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO