DP World Tour 'In Contact With Patrick Reed' Over Scottish Open

By Andrew Wright
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago

Patrick Reed 's participation in next week's Genesis Scottish Open had been under review, according to a DP World Tour spokesperson. However, according to reliable sources, it appears that the American will not be participating in the event after joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series and teeing it up at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland.

The American was given Honorary Life Membership to the DP World Tour - formerly the European Tour - in 2019, becoming just the fourth player from across the pond to receive the award, joining Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson.

However, he has put his place on golf's two traditional circuits in jeopardy by jumping ship to the Greg Norman-fronted series that launched last month at the Centurion Club and has been mired in controversy for its ties to Saudi Arabia.

Video: What is LIV Golf?

The DP World Tour members who played in the inaugural LIV Golf event without permission from Keith Pelley have all been fined £100,000 and banned from teeing it up in Scotland the week before the final men's Major of the year.

Reed, whose suspension from the PGA Tour was confirmed shortly after play got underway in Portland, didn't play the LIV opener, so it remains to be seen how his case will be dealt with by those at Wentworth HQ, but it has been reported that Reed won't be appearing at The Renaissance Club next week.

When asked to comment, a spokesperson for the DP World Tour said: "We are in contact with Patrick Reed in relation to his participation in Oregon this week and are therefore not in a position to provide any further comment at this stage."

In the lead-up to the second LIV Golf tournament and first in the US, a DP World Tour pro called Reed a cheat on Twitter, citing the infamous incident at the 2019 Hero World challenge when the former Masters champion was captured on camera improving his lie in a waste area.

Reed has played in three Scottish Opens, from 2016 to 2018, with his best result a tie for tenth on his debut appearance.

Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

