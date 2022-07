If parents are struggling to put food on the table, there is often no way to purchase other items — items that may not be considered necessities. With school beginning in a few weeks, many parents are already worrying about how to pay for supplies for their children. Tabitha’s Way Food Pantries in American Fork and Spanish Fork are providing help for these children, in hopes of alleviating some of the stress on parents. The public can help with this worthy project.

AMERICAN FORK, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO