Flint, MI

Flint Art Fair 2022

By My City Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresented by the Friends of Modern Art (FOMA), this is one of the city’s premier showcases of local artists and their works. Recently...

manisteenews.com

6 great Michigan day trips to get out of the house

As the restrictions brought about by the pandemic are slowly letting up, concerts, theaters, movies, and festivals have started back up. We put together a list of day trips of indoor and outdoor activities in Michigan. They include walking, sightseeing, hiking, biking, running, and many more. Michigan is one of...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Mannequins & Bright Carpet Are the Stars of This $350k Romeo Home

Why is it that mannequins have the potential to be so creepy? And, if they are creepy, why would you pose them in a home you're trying to sell?. A colonial-style home in Romeo, MI was just listed for sale on Zillow. The home itself looks quite charming from the outside. However, since it was built in 1872, you may find that the interior might require some upgrades.
ROMEO, MI
wcsx.com

Beloved Michigan Bar Gets New Ownership

I always have mixed feelings when a beloved local restaurant or bar changes owners. On one hand, I’m happy to see the legacy of the establishment continue. But, on the other hand, it’s sad to see longtime owners retire and hand the place over to someone new. One...
EAST LANSING, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Nicole Curtis blasts 'just crap' housing next to her Brush Park mansion makeover in Detroit

"Disposable architecture" clashes with a graceful 1876 residence on Alfred Street in Detroit, in the eyes of TV producer Nicole Curtis. "I absolutely hate it; it breaks my heart," she says to Crain's Detroit Business about residential additions on two sides of the Ranson Gillis House in Brush Park that the Lake Orion designer upgraded in 2015 for her "Rehab Addict" cable show on HGTV.
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

Ann Arbor to start placing warning tags on local recycling bins

The City of Ann Arbor is working to improve its recycling stream by reducing contamination and the type of non-recyclable items going into the bin. So, starting July 11th, they’ll be inspecting residential recycling bins to make sure residents are following the city’s recycling rules. Over the next...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Did you see Bob Seger perform in Livingston County?

Lots of big musical acts have played in Livingston County. You can read about some of them here. Rumors persist that Seger — one of Michigan’s favorite musical sons — played in Livingston County. We’ve heard Seger rocked the Howell Armory, and we’ve heard he played the Main Event Night Club in Brighton; but we’ve been unable to confirm that he played at either venue, or any other in Livingston County for that matter.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit alternative July 4 event asks, ‘What to the Negro is the Fourth of July?’

If you aren’t in a celebratory mood this Fourth of July, we don’t blame you, especially if you’re a Black American. Instead of a barbecue with fireworks, a group of Detroiters is hosting an alternative event that centers around the African Diaspora and the revolutionary spirit of Frederick Douglass, called "What to the Negro is the Fourth of July?"
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Proposed deck for new bistro planned on Old Woodward gives Birmingham planning board pause

Issues regarding where to place a patio at one of Birmingham's newest planned bistros have delayed some approvals for the restaurant. Wilders, a new restaurant seeking a bistro license with the city, seeks to demolish the Junior League of Birmingham structure currently at 460 N. Old Woodward and replace it with a new building that would include the restaurant and space for a kitchen.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
wemu.org

Construction of new roundabout in Ann Arbor now underway

The closure is expected to last for around eight weeks while the Washtenaw County Road Commission builds a new, single-lane roundabout there. Commission spokesperson Emily Kizer says, after analyzing the intersection, they decided the best way to reduce congestion and improve safety there was to replace the current four-way stop with a roundabout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Michigan House election 2022: Five Democrats, two Republicans run for District 5 seat

Democrat and Republican voters for the August primary will have to decide on a best candidate for Michigan’s House District 5. Democrats have more candidates to choose from compared to the Republicans. The five Democratic candidates are: Reggie Davis, Steele Hughes, Ksenia Milstein, Natalie Price and Michelle Wooddell. The two Republican candidates are Keith Albertie and Paul Taros. The top vote-getter from each political party will face off in the November general election.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Church builds Sanford family new home

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sanford family is getting a fresh start with a brand-new home after their home was destroyed in 2020 by the floods. After a plot of land was donated to a local church, and thousands of hours put in by volunteers, they will be able to move into their new house soon.
SANFORD, MI
chevydetroit.com

These Playgrounds are Worth the Trip

Summertime in Metro Detroit is short, so making the most of our sunny, beautiful days is of the utmost importance. Spending the day at a park can be the highlight of any family’s summer, but keeping the kids occupied is absolutely the first priority. The key to any great park is a fantastic playground, especially from a kid’s point of view. Obviously, your local playgrounds get a lot of love: a short walk or drive from home, kid-friendly activities, and the comfort of familiarity. But how about switching it up from time to time? These playgrounds might be a little bit of a trip from where you live, but they will keep your kids busy for hours, and keep you coming back again and again…
NORTHVILLE, MI
plymouthvoice.com

The most important sentence ever written in this country

July 4, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. As Americans celebrate Independence Day with parades and fireworks, we should recognize what makes our country special. America is great because of the founding ideals and fundamental freedoms first articulated in our Declaration of Independence and later guaranteed by our Constitution and Bill of Rights. This Fourth of July marks 246 years since the Founding Fathers declared three self-evident truths adopted by Congress on July, 4, 1776.
PLYMOUTH, MI
northernexpress.com

Ryba’s THC-infused Fudge

Harry Ryba always knew a smart business move when he saw one. In the middle of the Great Depression, he bet on selling inexpensive treats, opening his first confectionary in Detroit in 1936. He hired the mouthy but charismatic teen who hawked newspapers outside his shop; that kid would go on to be Ryba’s business partner and son-in-law. Together, they made Ryba’s fudge the official sweet of the Detroit Auto Show, and then in the ’60s, made it synonymous with Mackinac Island. Today, Ryba’s hasn’t quit seizing on smart opportunities; it recently teamed up with cannabis grower Classic Roots Farm to launch Ryba’s Roots, maker of THC-infused fudge, gummies, and more. The line’s Mackinac Island THC-infused fudge is rich and creamy as any Ryba fudge you know and gives off no skunky smell or flavor. Yet, within 45 minutes, it was clear this was not the Ryba fudge we’ve known. The high was as clean and delicious as Harry’s signature sweet. Learn more at Ryabasroots.com and find retailers at classicrootsfarm.com.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See the Blue Angels soar at Thunder Over Michigan in Ypsilanti

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An annual Ypsilanti airshow will keep its drive-up format after resounding approval from attendees. Thunder Over Michigan, an annual airshow hosted by the Yankee Air Museum, is set for July 16-17 at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti. The show features a variety of aircraft performers, including the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and parachute team.
99.1 WFMK

The Empty Halls of the Lansing Mall

FAST FACTS (from Lansing State Journal):. When the Lansing Mall was completed, they had a wild Grand Opening. There was an organ grinder with his trained monkey to entertain the crowds, a man going under the name “Mr. Twist” who made all sorts of balloon creatures, and puppet (marionette) shows. They also had a drawing where they gave away a five hundred dollar shopping spree (charge account) to one lucky winner.

