When Apple’s director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow resigned from the company last month over its return to office mandate, it should have been a wake-up call for executives everywhere. In the post-COVID-19 world, the job feature that employees care most about is the flexibility to work from anywhere. There is an overwhelming amount of data to back this up. Yet, many executives would rather put their blinders on and pretend that things will go back to how they were before March 2020. Instead of giving their employees what they really want, they double down on elevated swag, pandering mission statements, and open bars to lure employees back to their fancy new offices.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO