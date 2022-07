Aaron Ramsdale had quite the season at Arsenal. He started the year with relegated Sheffield United before being purchased by Arsenal on August 24th for £30M after weeks of transfer speculation. He was handed the starting job coming out of the first international break and firmly grabbed a hold of the role. He kept 12 clean sheets on the season, good for 5th best in the Premier League, although well behind leaders Alisson and Ederson, who posted 20 apiece.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO