Report: Free agent Otto Porter Jr. agrees to deal with Toronto Raptors

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After one championship run with the Golden State Warriors, veteran forward Otto Porter Jr. is reportedly heading north. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Porter Jr. is signing a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors.

In his lone season with the Warriors, Porter Jr. played a versatile role on the way to the NBA Finals. Porter Jr. started 15 games and came off the bench during his campaign with Golden State. The 29-year-old veteran averaged 8.2 points on 46.4% shooting from the field with 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 22.2 minutes per game.

After falling behind 2-1 in the NBA Finals, Porter Jr. was plugged into the starting lineup over Kevon Looney. Golden State went on to win the next three games to close out the Boston Celtics for their fourth championship in the last eight seasons.

Prior to joining the Warriors, Porter Jr. played with the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic over his nine-year career.

