Two of the Best Barbecue Cities in the U.S. are Right Here in Texas

Texas is a weird state when it comes to the sale of liquor. Monday through Saturday, you can't buy it after 9 p.m. You can't buy it at all on Sunday. The day after a major holiday (Thanksgiving, Christmas, Memorial Day, etc.) you can't buy liquor, either. An entire county can be "dry" but yet an individual city in that "dry" county can vote to sell liquor (looking at you Smith county.) But go to any restaurant that serves liquor and you can order a drink up until their last call, even on a Sunday. Texas spirit distilleries are pushing for the Texas legislature to amend some of these laws to help increase their sales. Changes that would only benefit the Texas economy.

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO