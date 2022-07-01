ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two of the Best Barbecue Cities in the U.S. are Right Here in Texas

By Johnny Thrash
Everyone knows we love our barbecue here in Texas. In fact, I would say it’s one of the foods most closely related to the Lone Star State. And boy do we take pride in our barbecue here. If you ever want to stir lively debate between Texans, just...

4 Terrific Texas Shaped Pools You NEED To SWIM In Here IN Texas!

It's SUMMER 2022 and it's time to hit the pool! But, what if that pool was in the shape of Texas? If you are a true Texan your answer is HECK YEAH! We love our state here in Texas and things that are shaped like our great state are even better! So, if you had the chance to swim in a Texas shaped pool... well, all I can say is... lead me to it!
TEXAS STATE
Texas Spirit Distilleries Want More Direct Selling, Liquor Sales on Sundays

Texas is a weird state when it comes to the sale of liquor. Monday through Saturday, you can't buy it after 9 p.m. You can't buy it at all on Sunday. The day after a major holiday (Thanksgiving, Christmas, Memorial Day, etc.) you can't buy liquor, either. An entire county can be "dry" but yet an individual city in that "dry" county can vote to sell liquor (looking at you Smith county.) But go to any restaurant that serves liquor and you can order a drink up until their last call, even on a Sunday. Texas spirit distilleries are pushing for the Texas legislature to amend some of these laws to help increase their sales. Changes that would only benefit the Texas economy.
TEXAS STATE
Ex-Walmart CEO Marc Lore is considering Texas to host $400B “utopian smart-city” that would rival size of San Francisco

Texas on shortlist of states to host the city of TelosaCity of Telosa website. Former Walmart exec and billionaire Marc Lore is planning to use his fortune to build an entire smart city from scratch. Perhaps his most ambitious business venture yet, Lore expects the city, named Telosa, to rival the population density of San Francisco.
TEXAS STATE
The tiny East Texans born today in the U.S.A.

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — These brand new East Texans joined the U.S.A. on the most patriotic day in the country this year. CHRISTUS Health shared photos from their Tyler and Longview locations of the newborns born on the Fourth of July. You can view all of their pictures below – all courtesy of CHRISTUS Trinity […]
TEXAS STATE
Texas Eats: Texas BBQ, Seafood and Pizza

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us around Central and South Texas to sample some of the state’s top-rated restaurants. On David’s first stop,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The First Asian American Woman Just Won Miss Texas USA

Each year, beauty pageant contestants compete for two different yet coveted Miss Texas pageant titles. This past weekend, participants competed in Houston to win Miss Texas USA. R'Bonney Gabriel, a Filipina American fashion designer from Bayou City, won the title just one week after Averie Bishop was crowned the first...
HOUSTON, TX
Texas ranked 3rd best state for summer road trips, according to study

HOUSTON - Despite gas prices on the rise, residents are still expected to hit the road this summer, which is great for Texas, as it was recently ranked the third-best state for summer road trips. A WalletHub report looked at several metrics to find the most fun, scenic, as well...
HOUSTON, TX
LIST: Houston 4th of July events

A three-day weekend means there’s plenty of time to celebrate America’s 246th birthday. This year features a widespread return to in-person events in the Houston area after the COVID-19 pandemic forced alterations to Fourth of July festivities in 2020 and 2021. Shell’s Freedom over Texas Event. Joined...
HOUSTON, TX
Tasty! Texas Lands Two Top 10 Towns in 2022’s Best BBQ Cities in America

When it comes to BBQ, Texas has some of the best to offer, and if you're looking for a top BBQ city in Texas, you've got a couple of prime choices. It's no secret Texas is home to the BEST BBQ in the country. There is just something different about a Texans' commitment to the process of preparing mouth watering brisket and ribs. Whether we are smoking it, grilling it or slow cooking it, Texans just seem to do it best.
TEXAS STATE
First Filipina crowned Miss Texas USA

TEXAS, USA — Miss Texas USA 2022 made history over the weekend!. R'Bonney Gabriel, who is from Friendswood, took home the crown for 2022 as the Harris County representative. Gabriel is the first Filipina to wear the crown in Texas. Gabriel graduated from the University of North Texas in...
TEXAS STATE
Check Out 20 of the Most Mispronounced Towns in Texas

Back in January, I compiled a list of the most mispronounced Texas town which features quite a few in our backyard. However, I did miss a couple in our area so I have updated the list to now include Ganado. Is it GA-NAY-DO OR GA-NAH-DO? . We also have one of the most common mispronounced cities located right in our backyard, Refugio, don't get me started on this one LOL.I have also included a town so small that it will never make any list, Weesatche.
TEXAS STATE
Ukrainian family flees war zone and finds refuge in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Plenty of people across the U.S. are celebrating freedom as Americans, but other countries are currently fighting to keep their independence. As the war continues in Ukraine, people are still leaving their homes to escape the violence. Irina and Oleg had to leave their home in...
AUSTIN, TX
