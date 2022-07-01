ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Abortion Drug Maker Says Mississippi Can't Ban Pill Despite Supreme Court Ruling

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The maker of a drug used in medication abortions has told a federal judge that the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling eliminating the nationwide right to abortion does not allow Mississippi to stop it from selling the pills in the state. GenBioPro Inc, which makes a generic version...

www.usnews.com

Related
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TMZ.com

Texas Supreme Court Temporarily Enforces Pre-Roe Abortion Law from 1925

The state of Texas is in a state of confusion as to what the actual law is over abortion -- made only more dubious by a decision its high court just handed down. On Friday, the Texas Supreme Court overturned a lower court's ruling from earlier this week giving clinics/docs there the green light to continue carrying out abortions up to the 6-week mark -- allowing women a last-minute chance to get abortions before the state's trigger law goes into effect at the end of July ... which will outlaw most instances of abortion, period.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

The 5 biggest Supreme Court cases awaiting rulings

The Supreme Court's term is drawing to a close in the coming weeks, and the most anticipated rulings will be handed down during this time. About 18 decisions are still pending before the Supreme Court, covering some of the most divisive and impactful issues facing the country. Here are the ones that are arguably the most significant.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Roe is over. Prison sentences are on the way.

What do you do when the U.S. Supreme Court says your past reproductive choices could have earned you a prison sentence?. As women who have had abortions, that is the question we ask ourselves after the court threw out 50 years of precedent that protected the right to abortion care when it reversed Roe v. Wade last month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Jackson Women S Health
The Week

Will abortion pills blunt the impact of overturning Roe v. Wade?

The Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. The new decision put the matter into the hands of the states, half of which are expected to ban or severely restrict abortion access. In the 72 hours after the decision was released on Friday, internet searches for prescription abortion medications jumped 162 percent compared to the three days before the ruling, hitting 350,000, a record for a three-day period, according to a study in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. CVS, Rite Aid, and Amazon had to temporarily cap purchases of the so-called morning-after pill Plan B, an emergency contraceptive available over the counter to prevent a pregnancy after unprotected sex.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

In Mississippi, abortion rights supporters worry Roe v. Wade ruling will put women's lives at risk

Days after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Mississippi abortion clinic at the heart of that ruling remains open — for now. But volunteers who have for years escorted women past protesters and into the facility in Jackson worry that its closure could put women's lives at risk as they lose access to a wide range of essential health services.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

