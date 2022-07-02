ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht stuck after firm decides against dismantling historic Dutch bridge, says report

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
 2 days ago

Jeff Bezos ’ $500m superyacht is stuck after the Dutch firm building it decided against dismantling a historic Rotterdam bridge following a public backlash and threats of an egg-throwing protest, says a report.

The billionaire Amazon founder had offered to pay for the middle section of the decommissioned Koningshavenbrug to be removed so that his monster 412ft sailing yacht, which is named Y721, could reach the ocean from its shipyard.

The yacht, currently the second-largest in the world, cannot get under the “De Hef” bridge without the modification taking place. But the plan has now been cancelled by manufacturer Oceanco after the criticism it faced, according to Dutch news outlet Trouw .

Back in Februayr it was announced thay Oceanco had asked the city to temporarily remove the bridge, which dates from 1878 and was last renovated in 2017.

Marcel Walravens who managed the renovation project, told RTV that it was “not practical” to partially finish the vessel and complete construction elsewhere.

“If you carry out a big job somewhere, you want all your tools in that place. Otherwise you have to go back and forth constantly. In addition, this is such a large project that there are hardly any locations where this work is finished.”

And he added: “From an economic perspective and maintaining employment, the municipality considers this a very important project. Rotterdam has also been declared the maritime capital of Europe.”

History groups in Rotterdam opposed the works, with thousands of Facebook users signing a petition promising to egg the yacht as it travelled through the city towards the open ocean.

“Calling all Rotterdammers take a box of rotten eggs with you, and let’s throw them en masse at Jeff’s superyacht when it sails through the Hef in Rotterdam,” wrote event organiser Pablo Strörmann on the social media platform.

Now Oceanco has informed city officials that It reports, as quoted by the NL Times, that Oceanco has “informed the municipality that it is canceling its current logistical plans.”

And the news organisation said that employees at the company “feel threatened and the company fears it will be vandalised”, according to DutchNews.nl

It is unclear how the yacht will now be moved from the construction site to the open water.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Bezos and Oceanco for comment.

Comments / 234

Gary Hoffman
2d ago

People can't pay thier rent, are starving so thier babies can have formula and worse and Jeff Bezos Yaht, the biggest hull ever made can't be completed as America's economy is giving us all the kiss of death. Good thing I have suffered so much in my life I have asked God and Jesus Christ to redeem me. We all see the poor decision making by Amazon's massive ownership of the crumbling brick and Morter retailers that are gasping and drowning.

Reply(11)
66
Mike Davis
1d ago

The boat is stuck in that little canal for life. This is the funniest thing I have ever heard of. It's like building a ship in a bottle to display on your mantel😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply(2)
27
George Arees
1d ago

The reality is the Dutch people are in control of their own property. There may be more to this story, as the real problem may be that Bezos wanted a deal that the Dutch government could not accept.

Reply
27
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg delivers harsh message to employees

As tech stocks take a tumble amid a broader market downturn, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has delivered a harsh message to employees: Step up or clear out.In an employee Q&A on on Thursday, the Facebook founder told employees to brace for tough times ahead, according to audio reviewed by Reuters."If I had to bet, I’d say that this might be one of the worst downturns that we’ve seen in recent history," Mr Zuckerberg said at the meeting.The company plans to scale back on hiring and introduce tougher performance targets for employees. Mr Zuckberg admitted that the increased expectations...
BUSINESS
