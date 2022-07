The New York Yankees, as a collective squad, have been outpacing preseason projections and expectations by a pretty wide margin. The Yanks hold a 13-game division lead in the East, but this dominance over expectation does not apply to everyone on the roster. For instance, Aaron Judge is blowing his already lofty projections out of the water, while Joey Gallo would be thankful to come close to his. Projections are not, and should not be treated as gospel, but they can be useful in getting a general idea of what you might see out of a player. Let’s look at how the lineup regulars are doing so far, as we approach around the midpoint of this expectation-beating season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO