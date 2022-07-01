ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FOURTH OF JULY: Seattle Parks’ lights-on plan to discourage fireworks will last three nights this year

westseattleblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reader photo of fireworks debris at a local park in 2020 – one that did NOT have lights on) 11:54 AM: Seattle Parks has made its annual announcement that some playfields will be illuminated to...

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

Traffic Cameras

WSDOT (STATE) TRAFFIC TWEETS FOR SEATTLE METRO AREA: See them here. RECENT METRO ALERTS: See them here; also, “Eye on Your Metro Commute” updates. LATEST “LIVE” PIX (REFRESH PAGE FOR NEWEST IMAGES) – click any image to enlarge:. (Click any camera above for a larger...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

REMINDER: West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade in North Admiral tomorrow morning

(Photo from 2018 West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade) One more reminder before Monday arrives: The biggest holiday event in West Seattle is the 4th of July Kids’ Parade. Even if you’re not planning to participate or watch, remember that the parade crosses California Avenue SW on the way to the ending point, Hamilton Viewpoint Park, and that usually means at least brief traffic stops. It starts at 44th/Sunset [map] just after 10 am, with the National Anthem and a few words from organizers, and then SFD’s North Admiral-based Engine 29 and the legendary blue pickup truck – the only motorized participants – lead the way. The route heads a short distance west before turning south and then east toward the park, where kids’ activities and sack races await. More specifics are in our previous preview here, if you missed it. Events at the park wrap up around noon. (Latest forecast suggests the weather will improve to “partly sunny.”) The parade’s been a tradition for more than a quarter-century!
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CORONAVIRUS: First July check of West Seattle, King County trends

*3 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before. *Currently averaging 1,045 new daily cases countywide (up from 1,001 when we checked a week ago) *2 percent more hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before. *Currently averaging 17 new hospitalizations daily (up from...
KING COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOURTH OF JULY: WSB West Seattle Lost/Found Pets page reminder

Just a reminder before nightfall that if you lose or find a pet amid tonight’s likely fireworks noise (or any other time), WSB has had a West Seattle Lost/Found Pets page for almost 15 years. Just send the info – with a photo if you have one – including a contact #, and the area in which you lost/found the pet, to westseattleblog@gmail.com. If you don’t have access to email, you can also text the info to our 24/7 hotline, 206-293-6302. (At right is a wholehearted supporter of this message, our newest WSB “shop cat,” Sullivan, a 4-year-old rescue tuxedo cat.)
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
State
California State
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Looking for an Estate Lawyer

I would like to recommend Seth Lubin, easy to work with, total professional, very experienced with an easy going manner who will be the ultimate for taking care of you! Lives right here in West Seattle!. Here are links to look into him.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SUMMER: More free West Seattle outdoor concerts this month!

Up for outdoor music? Later this month, you have abundant options without leaving the peninsula. We’ve already talked about West Seattle Summer Fest – now just two weeks away, July 15-16-17 in The Junction, with music on Friday and Saturday. Also ahead:. (WSB photo from 2019 Concert in...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Here’s where you’ll find it 2 weeks from today

Today, the Farmers’ Market van is parked in a spot that marks the north end of its usual spot, California on the south side of SW Oregon, But two weeks from today – on Sunday, July 17th – the market will move for the day because of West Seattle Summer Fest, and its one-time-only spot is not the same as past years. As mentioned in our preview of festival changes, this year, the market on Summer Fest Sunday will be on California just north of SW Oregon – the area you see in the background of our photo. This is possible because Summer Fest music programming is planned only for Friday and Saturday, so the stage and beer gardeb will be gone by Sunday. Executive director Chris Mackay of the West Seattle Junction Association, which presents Summer Fest, says market managers are thrilled because shoppers just couldn’t seem to find the market in its previous Summer Fest Sunday spot (the parking lot behind KeyBank), even though that was its regular location for many years. So to recap: Next week (July 10th), no change, but July 17th, look north of the festival to find the market – same hours as every Sunday, 10 am-2 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Here’s why you’re hearing/seeing Caspian Terns less often

That’s a Caspian Tern, photographed in May by James Tilley. Even if you can’t recall seeing one (or more), their distinctive prehistoric-esque call has been unmistakable in flyovers (you can hear it here). In past years they’ve frequently flown over West Seattle on their way to and from a nesting spot on a rooftop near the eastern shore of the Duwamish River – one where last year’s record heat wave killed more than 100 of their chicks. This year, community naturalist Kersti Muul says, they didn’t return to nest at that spot. But they didn’t go far, she learned after research – they’re on a roof at the south end of the downtown waterfront, near the Coast Guard station. (They’re easy to hear, we learned while driving northbound on East Marginal Way toward downtown late last night.) She says more than 1,000 terns are there, but so far they don’t seem to be nesting, which means they’re two months behind schedule – usually by now, nesting season is far enough along that some of the babies are starting to take short flights.
SEATTLE, WA
#West Seattle#Seattle Public Schools#Lrb Reader#Sw Hiawatha Playfield#Sps
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Eagles’ neighborhood perch

You might not think twice about seeing a Bald Eagle soaring overhead, or perched in a tree … but Jennifer was surprised to see these two hanging out on her neighbors’ roof in North Admiral, near 45th/Seattle, and sent the photo (thank you!). P.S. While eagles are no...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Flag vandalism

We have been celebrating Pride month at our home and now twice our pride and BLM flags have been torn down at 47th and Hinds St. The first was in the first days of June and now again the night of July 1. If anyone has information about it please...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: RV fire on Harbor Avenue

2:44 PM: Seattle Fire has several units responding to what was called in as an RV fire on Harbor Avenue, nearest cross-street Harbor Lane. We don’t know which side of the street, but most of the dozen RVs (as of our count Saturday) are on the westbound side. 2:48...
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: 5 hurt in 16th/Myrtle crash

5:35 PM: 2 vehicles, 5 people hurt but no major injuries. Police believe the SUV driver was speeding, northbound, and trying to ‘get around’ the other vehicle when the collision happened. (Residents on this stretch of 16th have long been fighting for something to be done about speeding.)
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Crash at Admiral/Belvidere

Mj July 3, 2022 (8:42 pm) The diverting occurred at 37th one block east of Belvidere. The vehicle wheel destroyed a tree planter and the vehicle itself ended up just east of Belvidere. The driver was escorted away from the scene in handcuffs. Fred Simpson July 4, 2022 (11:53 am)
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Person dies in Junction alley

Thanks for the tips about the police/fire response in the alley east of the 4500 block of 44th SW in The Junction around 11 am, just east of Wells Fargo. Police told us the call came in as a person down, and the person had died. Archived emergency-radio audio indicates someone was trying to perform CPR before responders arrived, and SFD continued trying, but the person could not be revived. It’ll be up to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. No other info so far.
KING COUNTY, WA

