RED BANK – Nothing about the guarded exterior of Red Bank Public Library Monday evening, June 27, was funny, but inside, infectious laughter echoed in a room full of families. Children and parents listened to stories of a serious goose and a nonconformist spoon read by drag queen Harmonica Sunbeam. “Kindness is giving a bug a hug,” she read from the “Kindness Book” by Todd Parr.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO