Combines are still rolling in some Geary County wheat fields. Chuck Otte, Extension Agent, estimated Monday that the harvest is 85 to 95 percent completed. He said yields are varied. "All over the board. I've had people talking about fields in the 20 to 30 bushel per acre range, which is well below the 45 to 50 bushel that we would hope to have for an average." Otte added that other people are talking about good fields in the 60 to 70 bushel per acre range.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO