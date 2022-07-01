Four kayakers stranded, rescued in Chisholm park

Four kayakers were rescued Thursday after they were stranded at a park in Chisholm.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Chisholm fire crews responded to a report of four stranded kayakers in Redhead Mountain Bike Park at around 1:20 p.m.

The kayakers had been stranded on the east end of one of the mine pits after winds changed the water conditions. The kayakers were able to beach and call 911.

A powered watercraft was used to reach the kayakers, who were then taken back to the landing area.

All four kayakers were wearing life jackets and were uninjured.