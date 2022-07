I am 75, and my husband is 83. I have been paying on my student loans for 16 years and the balance has gone from $200,000 to $235,000. I am on an income-driven repayment plan and work primarily to pay my loans. My IDR payment is $1,056 as of today. I also draw on Social Security. In the event that I default, the penalty is to attach a 15% withdrawal from my Social Security payments, it seems more practical to default and pay only $215 per month versus more than $1,000-plus. Your thoughts?

