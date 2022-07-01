ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered Strong Storms Possible Today

By Eric W Gardner
KEVN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An active weather day is in store for us as moisture and instability increase this afternoon. Strong to...

www.blackhillsfox.com

KEVN

More Storms Tonight and Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More storms are possible this evening, especially for Northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. These storms will dissipate quickly after sunset. Some showers are possible overnight and during the day tomorrow. Another round of storms is possible tomorrow evening with the greatest threat being for northern counties. These may continue until around midnight tomorrow. Thursday will start out dry, but then more storms are in the forecast again for Thursday afternoon/evening. Temperatures tomorrow and Thursday will be in the 80s, but then 90s for Friday and the weekend. The weekend also appears to be a lot drier.
K2 Radio

Weather Service: Severe Thunderstorm Threatens Eastern Wyoming Today

Parts east-central Wyoming are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m. today, according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. The warning includes hazards of golf ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts for southwestern Niobrara County, northwestern Goshen County and northeastern Platte County. Locations impacted include...
KELOLAND TV

July 5 storm damage pictures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with strong winds and large hail has made its way across South Dakota. Take a look at some of the pictures viewers across the state have sent to KELOLAND News:. A severe storm system with high winds, hail and rain blew through...
dakotanewsnow.com

Power outages reported across southeast South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As a line of severe thunderstorms makes its way east out of South Dakota, it’s leaving behind damage in a number of communities. Several electric providers are reporting power outages. As of 5:00 p.m., Xcel Energy says more than 25,000 customers in...
Mix 97-3

UPDATE: Severe Weather Watches for South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska

A pair of Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been issued for most of South Dakota Tuesday afternoon (7/5). "Primary threats include...Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 90 mph likely Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible" - NWS. For Eastern South...
The Weather Channel

Tornado Causes Damage In D.C. Area; High Winds Rake South Dakota

A tornado touched down in Bowie, Maryland. Images showed large trees knocked down. Winds up to 96 mph were reported in South Dakota. There are reports of damage after a tornado touched down Tuesday evening near Washington, D.C. Photos posted to social media showed large trees down in Bowie, Maryland,...
hubcityradio.com

Flash drought to impact the state

SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- An expanding area of the northern plains may be seeing impacts of a “flash drought” over the next few weeks. South Dakota State Climatologist Laura Edwards says areas in drought are expanding rapidly. Edwards says the last part of June got pretty hot. Edwards says the...
KEVN

Severe thunderstorms likely for Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Severe weather is likely over the next couple of days. Sunday looks to be the highest risk with temperatures in the 90s and a 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms. Monday we could also see thunderstorms in the evening hours.
newscenter1.tv

Storm Report: Baseball hail near Wasta and other reports

BLACK HILLS, S.D. – A holiday weekend filled with thunderstorms continued Sunday afternoon with thunderstorms producing up to baseball (2.75″) hail near Wasta, SD. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of the Black Hills region until 11 PM MDT Sunday evening, so more are expected.
montanarightnow.com

Flood watch in effect for parts of northeastern Montana

GLASGOW, Mont. - A flood watch is in effect for many parts of northeastern Montana. The National Weather Service reports thunderstorms with heavy rain could bring flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying flood-prone locations. Urban areas with poor drainage and low-water crossings may see flooding. The watch is...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 08:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Campbell; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Deuel; Douglas; Edmunds; Faulk; Gregory; Haakon; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Hughes; Hutchinson; Hyde; Jackson; Jerauld; Jones; Kingsbury; Lake; Lyman; McCook; Mellette; Miner; Potter; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 436 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CAMPBELL CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DEUEL DOUGLAS EDMUNDS FAULK GREGORY HAAKON HAMLIN HAND HANSON HUGHES HUTCHINSON HYDE JACKSON JERAULD JONES KINGSBURY LAKE LYMAN MCCOOK MELLETTE MINER POTTER SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP WALWORTH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Custer County in southwestern South Dakota South central Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 319 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles north of Hayward, or 11 miles south of Rapid City, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hart Ranch around 325 PM MDT. Hermosa around 335 PM MDT. Folsom around 410 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KEVN

National Parks in South Dakota create “a huge impact on Western South Dakota”

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (KOTA) - National Parks across the United States bring significant economic benefit. According to the National Park Service, In 2021 $42.5 billion was generated because of park tourism, and in South Dakota, that benefit totaled around $301 million. “Wind Cave National Park supports a little...
newscenter1.tv

Grass fire Sunday evening on Skyline Drive prompts quick response

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Around 7 p.m., smoke was seen coming off of Skyline Drive, prompting a quick response from the Rapid City Fire Department and other entities. The grass fire was located on the west side of Skyline Drive, near the intersection of Flormann Street. Smoke has since...
newscenter1.tv

Fire crews contain fire caused by fireworks Sunday night

BOX ELDER, S.D. — The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched with the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department to the area of N. Elk Vale Road and Horseshoe Road shortly after 11:15 p.m. Sunday night for a report of a grass fire. The fire was reported to be...
KEVN

Big Ol’ Fish-Claire Henry

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 15 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Claire Henry. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
