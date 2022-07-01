Scattered Strong Storms Possible Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More storms are possible this evening, especially for Northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. These storms will dissipate quickly after sunset. Some showers are possible overnight and during the day tomorrow. Another round of storms is possible tomorrow evening with the greatest threat being for northern counties. These may continue until around midnight tomorrow. Thursday will start out dry, but then more storms are in the forecast again for Thursday afternoon/evening. Temperatures tomorrow and Thursday will be in the 80s, but then 90s for Friday and the weekend. The weekend also appears to be a lot drier.

