Camila Cabello Has Completely Committed to the Y2K Beauty Aesthetic

By Samantha Holender
Marie Claire US
 4 days ago

The early 2000s were a prime time for the beauty world. Frosted eyeshadow was having a moment, overlined lips were a must, and having two teeny, tiny pieces of hair separated out in front was the cool thing to do. Flash forward about two decades, and all of these trends are back once again—but with a modern spin. Naturally, Camila Cabello is getting in on the action. The Cinderella star took to Instagram on Thursday, June 30, to share a very Y2K-inspired look.

Her clothing was a total throwback, from her brown crop top and underboob situation to her paperbag jeans. The beauty was unmistakably an ode to years past too. Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos gave the “Bam Bam” singer not one, not two, but three 2000s hair trends. He whipped up pigtails, baby braids, and face framing tendrils. It really, truly, does not get better than that.

Patrick Ta took over when it came to glam—and he didn’t disappoint. He kept Cabello’s glam on the matte side, opting for soft brown eyeshadow, a classic cat eye, and an overlined peachy pink lip.

The star’s “relationship” with fashion and beauty has changed a lot over the years. In an April 2022 interview with Vogue, she said: “I think having more confidence, being more playful about it, and using it as another way of creative and artistic expression changed my relationship with makeup.” While she’ll go all out when she’s working with a professional (just look at her 2022 Met Gala look ), Cabello chooses to keep things on the simple side when she’s doing her own glam.

“For me, casual makeup is all about what can I do that I can't [mess] up,” she said. “It is such a sign of self-care and self-love to listen and to respond [to your body]—getting back to that childlike joy, happiness, and expression again.”

Marie Claire US

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

