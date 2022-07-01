ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets lose Bruce Brown to Denver in NBA free agency

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
With the NBA free agency officially kicking off, teams are scrambling to upgrade their benches and the Brooklyn Nets just lost an important role player: Bruce Brown.

Basketball insider Malika Andrews of ESPN reported that the Denver Nuggets came to a two-year agreement with Brown which will see him earn more than $13 million per year.

The fourth-year talented guard earned a major promotion, getting himself a 30 percent raise, up from $4 million from last year.

Brown solidified himself as a reliable role player for the Nets this season, averaging nine points and nearly five boards per contest. He really shined in the playoffs, bringing him a lot of offseason attention. Brown averaged 14 points per game in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Boston Celtics.

With both superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving requesting trades from the team, the entire roster is in shambles. The team was able to bring back the likes of talented big man Nic Claxton and veteran role player Patty Mills, but have lost a couple of other players already including Andre Drummond.

