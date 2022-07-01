Red Wagon Renovation Complete, Re-Opens Mid-Saturday

Parks & Recreation: 311 or 509.755.2489

SPOKANE – The red wagon renovation in Riverfront Park is nearly complete, and it is anticipated to re-open to the public Saturday, July 2, mid-day.

Final paint touch-ups will be completed the following week, but it will remain open during that time.

The project included stripping all existing paint and rust, making minor metal repairs, and applying new primer and paint to match the original.

“Thank you to Sherwin Williams for donating the paint, and to Modern Construction and Consulting Services for donating labor above and beyond the original scope of work when some additional metal repairs were needed. Thank you, too, to artist Ken Spiering for his thoughtful guidance before and during the renovation. We are excited for the community to again enjoy the iconic red wagon in Riverfront Park,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Spokane.

