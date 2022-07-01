ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’ Grows Offshore Cume To $22.5M In Two Days Of Expanded International Rollout

By Nancy Tartaglione
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter releasing early in Australia last weekend, Universal/Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru is looking groovy at the international box office, adding $14.6M in 39 new offshore market openings across Wednesday and Thursday. Coupled with Oz’s first week, the running offshore cume through Thursday is $22.5M. A further 21 markets open...

