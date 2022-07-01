‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’ Grows Offshore Cume To $22.5M In Two Days Of Expanded International Rollout

It is highly important and challenging to develop donor-acceptor-donor structured small-molecule second near-infrared window (NIR-II) dyes with excellent properties such as water-solubility and chem/photostability. Here, we discovery an electron acceptor, 6,7-di(thiophen-2-yl)-[1,2,5]thiadiazolo[3,4-g]quinoxaline (TQT) with highest stability in alkaline conditions, compared with conventional NIR-II building block benzobisthiadiazole (BBT) and 6,7-diphenyl-[1,2,5] thiadiazolo[3,4-g]quinoxaline (PTQ). The sulfonated hydrophilic dye, FT-TQT, is further synthesized with 2.13-fold increased quantum yieldÂ than its counterpart FT-BBT with BBT as acceptor. FT-TQT complexed with FBS is also prepared and displays a 16-fold increase in fluorescence intensity compared to FT-TQT alone. It demonstrates real-time cerebral and tumor vessel imaging capability with Âµm-scale resolution. Dynamic monitoring of tumor vascular disruption after drug treatment is achieved by NIR-II fluorescent imaging. Overall, TQT is an efficient electron acceptor for designing innovative NIR-II dyes. The acceptor engineering strategy provides a promising approach to design next generation of NIR-II fluorophores which open new biomedical applications.
Comments / 0