The Detroit Pistons finished another season deep in the lottery, ending with a 23-59 record. Unfortunately for them, they were unable to really fight for the postseason, but the Pistons ended up landing the fifth pick, securing Jaden Ivey in the 2022 NBA Draft. Now, as they look to build upon these foundations, the Pistons might look into using their assets to pursue some big players. We are aware that there are some giant names available on the market, so the Pistons might look to open up the bag for one of them.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO