Best Sign-And-Trade Scenarios For Collin Sexton

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree agency is set to begin at precisely 6:00 pm ET on Thursday. And the Cavaliers will be one of...

92.3 The Fan

Evan Dammarell: Collin Sexton sign and trade an option

Evan Dammarell of Locked On Cavs joined Mac Robinson on 92.3 The Fan. The guys discussed the Darius Garland extension, other free agents coming to Cleveland, what happens with Collin Sexton, and the Ricky Rubio signing. Always stay up to date by listening to 92.3 The Fan. Or, download the...
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Nets Trade Sends Kevin Durant To Portland

The “mediocrity treadmill” is something most NBA teams try to avoid. Yet somehow, for some franchises, it appears to be unavoidable. Quite often, those are small-market teams. They can hesitant to start long-term rebuilding processes with less financial freedom than their big-city counterparts. For some of these teams,...
Sports
Ohio Basketball
Ohio Sports
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Knicks hit jackpot with big sleeper find who could explode into a star alongside Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks got the man they have been salivating over for several months now, as they managed to lure Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks to Gotham with a tantalizingly massive contract. But apart from Brunson, the Knicks have also secured another piece that might not be turning a lot of heads […] The post Knicks hit jackpot with big sleeper find who could explode into a star alongside Jalen Brunson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Surprising player gets biggest contract in Cavs history

The Cleveland Cavaliers just gave out the largest contract in team history, and it went to a surprising player. On Saturday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi reported that the Cavaliers signed All-Star guard Darius Garland to a five-year, $193 million maximum designated rookie contract extension. According to Wojnarowski, Garland’s contract could...
Collin Sexton
fadeawayworld.net

The 2000 NBA Draft Is The Worst Class In NBA History: Only 3 All-Star Appearances In Total

The NBA Draft is always an exciting time for fans and young hopefuls alike, with 60 young men seeing their dreams of being a part of the league come true, which is an incredible moment. Every player coming into the NBA has worked extremely hard to make it to the league and is one of the very best in the world at what they do, but sometimes, certain players end up performing better than others.
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 7/4: Freedom, Patriotism, and More QB Rumors

This year is officially great, because July 4 is on a Monday, giving us a legitimate three-day weekend to celebrate, and I’ve been doing my utmost to display beer-soaked patriotism in 2022. Beat writers are apparently likewise uninvolved in productive pursuits, as most of today’s content comes from national sources, aggregators, and fan blogs, the latter two which I tend to filter out of the Newswire. So, there’s Browns content out there, it’s just mostly recycled and hyped up with misleading headlines which I scan and bypass as I collect links for this article.
