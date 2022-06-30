Best Sign-And-Trade Scenarios For Collin Sexton

Evan Dammarell of Locked On Cavs joined Mac Robinson on 92.3 The Fan. The guys discussed the Darius Garland extension, other free agents coming to Cleveland, what happens with Collin Sexton, and the Ricky Rubio signing. Always stay up to date by listening to 92.3 The Fan. Or, download the...
The “mediocrity treadmill” is something most NBA teams try to avoid. Yet somehow, for some franchises, it appears to be unavoidable. Quite often, those are small-market teams. They can hesitant to start long-term rebuilding processes with less financial freedom than their big-city counterparts. For some of these teams,...
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks have signed Jalen Brunson. The point guard played for the Dallas Mavericks last season, who lost in the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors.
If you followed the 2022 NBA draft this year, one of the Ohio State storylines was forward E.J. Liddell’s plight. He was forecast to be a first-round draft pick by almost every measure and mock draft out there. However, as the picks went by and players continued to hear...
The New York Knicks got the man they have been salivating over for several months now, as they managed to lure Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks to Gotham with a tantalizingly massive contract. But apart from Brunson, the Knicks have also secured another piece that might not be turning a lot of heads […]
The Cleveland Cavaliers just gave out the largest contract in team history, and it went to a surprising player. On Saturday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi reported that the Cavaliers signed All-Star guard Darius Garland to a five-year, $193 million maximum designated rookie contract extension. According to Wojnarowski, Garland’s contract could...
It's been reported that Kyrie Irving wants the Lakers and the Lakers want Kyrie Irving. But if the storied Western Conference franchise can't strike a deal with the Nets, they're not going to stop trying to improve the roster. According to a report, the Lakers have two backup options in...
The NBA Draft is always an exciting time for fans and young hopefuls alike, with 60 young men seeing their dreams of being a part of the league come true, which is an incredible moment. Every player coming into the NBA has worked extremely hard to make it to the league and is one of the very best in the world at what they do, but sometimes, certain players end up performing better than others.
Beat writers are apparently likewise uninvolved in productive pursuits, as most of today's content comes from national sources, aggregators, and fan blogs, the latter two which I tend to filter out of the Newswire. So, there's Browns content out there, it's just mostly recycled and hyped up with misleading headlines which I scan and bypass as I collect links for this article.
Koramoah is a very versatile player, which gives the Browns options on how to use him. He played all around the field last season. He played as a cornerback and even as an offensive tackle. Koramoah definitely has a lot of potential that the Browns could build on. What Can...
Deshaun Watson awaits word on the NFL's decision disciplinary decision following this week's hearing in response to the 24 civil lawsuits surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct. "It’s definitely stressful for them," Kareem Hunt told The Cleveland Plain-Dealer this week. "It’s tough because they’re trying to figure out what pieces they’ve...
