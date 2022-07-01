These Are the Best Deals in Victoria If You’re Not Cooking July 4th

Stupid-hot deals on all of our favorite stuff. When you think of great American holidays, do you think of “deals on top-rated washers and dryers,” and “unbelievable mattress deals that will red, white, and blow you away,” or are you normal? I guess plenty of people like fireworks and flags, butI mostly just like the hot dogs. Anyway, back to those deals. For the last few weeks, as I did my nightly ritual of creating carts filled with hypothetical purchases for every single item I want from whichever brand the algorithm has served me that evening, the little voice in my head whispered, “[Golum voice] you must wait…until the freedom sales ring, my precious.” And the voice is right! We are living in a time when a gallon of gas costs more than an iced oat milk latte (which is also overpriced), and the rent is too damn high—we can’t afford to be paying full price for anything! (Unless it's Aimé Leon Dore New Balance 550’s, because you know those sell faster than Juul pods the day they were outlawed.)

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO