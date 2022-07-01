ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Octopuses may be so terrifyingly smart because they share humans' genes for intelligence

By Donavyn Coffey
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago

Octopuses are brainy creatures with sophisticated smarts, and now scientists have uncovered a clue that may partly explain the cephalopods' remarkable intelligence: Its genes have a genetic quirk that is also seen in humans, a new study finds.

The clues that scientists uncovered are called "jumping genes," or transposons, and they make up 45% of the human genome . Jumping genes are short sequences of DNA with the ability to copy and paste or cut and paste themselves to another location in the genome, and they've been linked to the evolution of genomes in multiple species. Genetic sequencing recently revealed that two species of octopus — Octopus vulgaris and Octopus bimaculoides — also have genomes that are filled with transposons, according to a study published May 18 in the journal BMC Biology .

In both humans and octopuses, most transposons are dormant, either shut down due to mutations or blocked from replicating by cellular defenses, the study authors reported. But one kind of transposon in humans, known as the Long Interspersed Nuclear Elements or LINE, may still be active. Evidence from prior studies suggests that LINE jumping genes are tightly regulated by the brain , but are still important for learning and for memory formation in the hippocampus.

When the scientists took  a closer look at octopus jumping genes that could freely copy and paste around the genome, they discovered transposons from the LINE family. This element was active in the octopus's vertical lobe — a brain section in octopuses that is  critical for learning and is functionally analogous to the human hippocampus, Graziano Fiorito, study coauthor and a biologist at the Anton Dohrn Zoological Station (SZAD) in Naples, Italy, told Live Science.

Related: Octopuses torture and eat themselves after mating. Science finally knows why.

In the new study, the researchers measured one octopus transposon's transcription to RNA and translation to protein , and they detected significant activity in areas of the brain related to behavioral plasticity — how organisms change their behavior in response to different stimuli. "We were very happy because this is a sort of proof," said study coauthor Giovanna Ponte, a researcher in the SZAD Department of Biology and Evolution of Marine Organisms.

Even though octopuses aren't closely related to animals with backbones, they nonetheless demonstrate behavioral and neural plasticity that's similar to that of vertebrates, Fiorito added. "These animals, like mammals, have the ability to adapt continuously and solve problems,"  and this evidence hints that the similarity may originate at the genetic level, he said.

RELATED STORIES

How do octopuses change color?

Rare octopus video shows 'once-in-a-lifetime encounter'

Octopuses, squids and lobsters could become 'sentient beings' in the UK

These findings not only connect jumping genes to octopus' intelligence, they also suggest that LINE transposons do more than just jump around. Rather, they have some role in cognitive processing, the authors suggested in a statement . Because jumping genes are shared by humans and octopuses, they may be good candidates for future research on intelligence and how it develops and varies between individuals within a species, according to the study.

However, since octopuses are quite distant from humans on the tree of life, it's possible that active LINE transposons in the two groups are an example of convergent evolution .  This means their contribution to intelligence evolved separately in the two lineages, rather than originating in a shared ancestor, the scientists reported.

Originally published on Live Science.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Does the human body replace itself every 7 years?

There are trillions of cells in your body, but the cells that you have today are not all the exact same cells that you had yesterday. Over time, cells age and become damaged, so your body's cells are constantly replicating, creating their own replacements. This constant cellular activity has sparked...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

When did Earth's first forests emerge?

From Earth's tallest living plants, California's redwoods, to the planet's largest tropical rainforest, the Amazon, stately forests may seem timeless. But like every species or ecosystem, they have a birth date. In fact, though plants first arrived on land about 470 million years ago, trees and forests didn't hit the scene until nearly 390 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Octopus#Brain Science#Dna#Genes#Bmc Biology
LiveScience

Ulcerative colitis: symptoms, causes and treatment

Ulcerative colitis is a complex digestive disease that presents in a variety of different ways, making it difficult to diagnose. Although we do not know what causes ulcerative colitis, it is thought to be an autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks the gut wall, as it perceives the bacteria living there as threats that need to be eliminated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LiveScience

Why do people believe in conspiracy theories?

Conspiracy theories lurk all over the internet and cover a dizzying range of topics — from the idea that the moon landings were faked to the belief that Earth is flat. Often, believers will readily dismiss any and all evidence that contradicts such claims, and suggest that witnesses or experts who dispute the ideas are simply part of the conspiracy.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Why does copper turn green?

Copper has a beautiful reddish hue, but when exposed to the elements, the metal undergoes a series of chemical reactions that make it turn green. But why does this color transformation occur? The answer, it turns out, is similar to why iron rusts; if iron is left unprotected in open air, it will corrode and form a flaky orange-red outer layer.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
LiveScience

30,000 year-old mummified baby mammoth found by Canadian gold miner

A near-perfectly mummified, 30,000 year-old baby woolly mammoth has been unearthed from Canadian permafrost by a miner in the Klondike region's gold fields. The stunningly preserved baby, which measured just 4.5 feet (1.4 meters) long and has much of its hair and skin intact, was described by officials as "the most complete mummified mammoth found in North America."
SCIENCE
LiveScience

LiveScience

71K+
Followers
5K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy