Hip Hop pioneer Marley Marl was just an intern at New York City’s Unique Recording Studios in the early ’80s when he discovered sampling by accident. As the storied producer explained to NPR in 2013, “I was actually trying to get a riff off of a record. I made a mistake and got the snare in there before the sound came. I was truncating the vocal part but the snare was playing with the beat — we was truncating while the beat was playing. Thank God the beat was playing, because it probably wouldn’t have happened if the beat wasn’t playing. So I was playing it and the snare sounded better than the snare that I had from the drum machine when I was popping it.”

