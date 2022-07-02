ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Air travelers face 'operational challenges' this weekend

By Pete Muntean, Gregory Wallace
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Air travel for the July 4 holiday weekend is revving up, and things are likely to get messy. Here's what to...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNBC

Economy passengers could soon lie down on airplanes—meet the airline that's doing it first

Economy flights practically guarantee a stiff neck, a child kicking the back of your seat and competition with your seatmate to claim the middle seat's armrests. One airline wants to cure to these traveling ailments: Air New Zealand recently announced the world's first lie-flat "pods" for economy class airplanes, set to debut in 2024. The concept, called "Skynest," has been in research and development for five years and will likely feature two rows of three stacked bunk beds for a total of six full-length sleeping pods. The beds will be installed on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, and will exist in addition to regular seating sections.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

American Airlines passenger drives 45 minutes to airport for ticket help after waiting on hold for four hours

An American Airlines passenger has revealed that he drove 45 minutes to the airport to receive help in person booking seats for his flight after waiting on hold for four hours with customer service to no avail.Brian Driver, a radio station manager, was in Denver, Colorado, for a business trip the week before Juneteenth and Father’s Day when he called American Airlines about changing his flight home.According to Driver, who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, he began trying to change his flight on Thursday, after he learned his business trip would be ending two day early.At first, Driver...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
City
Atlanta, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Florida, NY
State
Georgia State
TheStreet

Cruise Line Drops Pre-Cruise Covid Testing Rule

The major cruise lines walk a delicate line. They need to take the actual steps required to keep their passengers safe and they also need to be aware of how things look to the outside public. It's a mix of practical covid policy balanced with covid theater. You have to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Ed Bastian
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
CNN

First on CNN: House Republicans push legislation to require Biden administration to detail the status of major arm sales to Taiwan

Republican House lawmakers are introducing legislation that would require the Biden administration to provide Congress with a detailed report on the status of major arms sales to Taiwan, an effort that comes as there is a mounting sense of urgency about getting Taiwan the weapons it would need to fend off a potential Chinese invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

A housing bubble requires 3 elements. The 2022 housing market has hit 2

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In July 2006, the hit "MTV Cribs" returned for its 13th season. Unbeknownst to viewers, who were getting an inside look at pop singers Joey Fatone's home, that season premiere was airing just as the housing bubble was hitting its peak. Between 2000—the first year the show aired—and July 2006, the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index jumped 84.6%. But the party was coming to an end. After hitting that peak reading in July 2006, the U.S. housing market began to slow. By 2008, it was in a full-blown housing bust. That bust was so deep that U.S. home prices wouldn't top their July 2006 reading again until January 2017.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airlines For America#Us Airlines#Air Line#Flightaware#Delta Air Lines
CBS Miami

Frustrated traveler has "nowhere to go" after American Airlines cancels her flight out of MIA

MIAMI – CBS4 visited Miami International Airport on Wednesday to see how passengers cope with flight cancellations.Looking at the flight information board displaying late afternoon and evening flights, we noticed more than 20 cancellations between arrivals and departures among various airlines. It left many passengers we spoke with frustrated and stranded."My app just said a canceled status, and that's how I knew the flight was canceled," shared American Airlines passenger Stacy Sammy. She's upset, trying to travel home to Spain, waiting in long lines at the airport to rebook."Nobody is saying anything," Sammy said. "We've been standing in this line...
MIAMI, FL
elliott.org

What should I do if my flight has been canceled or delayed?

If your flight is canceled or delayed, do you deserve a refund?. Evelyn Fink thought so after American Airlines repeatedly dropped her flights from Dallas to Anchorage over several months. And she was right. But instead of quickly returning her $569, her online agency sent her a series of denials....
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Glamour

TSA Is No Longer Scanning Boarding Passes at These Airports

Many airline passengers equate summer travel with snaking lines at airport security. But this year TSA is adding new technology to speed along even the most congested checkpoints. One such piece of equipment, called a credential authentication technology (CAT) scanner, is programmed to automatically match traveler's ID information to flight manifests. In short: Travelers at dozens of U.S. airports no longer need to show their boarding passes to TSA officers, eliminating one more item that fliers need to scramble for in order to get through security.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
864M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy