Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Homicide Detectives Investigating Human Remains Found In Trash Bag

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating after decomposing human remains were found inside a trash bag in East Baltimore, authorities said Friday.

The grisly discovery was made Tuesday afternoon. Patrol officers called to the 800 block of Showell Court about 3:40 p.m. found the bag containing the human remains in a nearby yard, Baltimore Police said.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, which determined the manner of death was homicide.

No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

foxbaltimore.com

19-year-old hospitalized shooting victim pronounced dead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old gun violence victim died following his injuries sustained earlier this month. According to police, Terrontae Stancil was critically injured on July 2, 2022 in the 600 block of Mosher Street. Stancil was hospitalized but died a day later on July 3 just before 5...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

46 Year-Old Man Shot Twice In Neck in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition on July 2nd in Eastern Baltimore. According to police, “At approximately 2:40 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment. When officers arrived at the hospital, officers located a 46-year-old male victim suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds to the neck. The victim is in critical condition. Eastern District Shooting detectives responded to the hospital and assumed control of the investigation.”
BALTIMORE, MD
4 Killed, 9 Wounded In 11 Baltimore Shootings Over Independence Day Weekend, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to 11 shootings that killed four people and injured nine others over the Independence Day weekend, according to authorities. Additionally, there were 36 robberies between July 1 and July 4, police said. During that same time period, officers arrested 90 people for various crimes, according to authorities. Those crimes included two attempted murders, five robberies, 11 handgun violations, and 54 aggravated assaults, police said. Officers also served at least one attempted murder warrant, at least one robbery warrant, and five handgun warrants, according to authorities. Anyone with information about a crime should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Man, 36, ‘Critical’ After Being Shot Multiple Times, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. Patrol officers were called to an area hospital about 2 a.m. after the victim showed up with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He is listed in critical condition. It’s unclear where the shooting happened, and no information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released by police. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
1 Killed In Fourth Of July Shooting In Southeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed in a Fourth of July shooting that unfolded in southeast Baltimore, Baltimore Police said Monday. Officers were on patrol near North Glover Street shortly after 3 a.m. when they heard gunfire coming from the 400 block of North Montford Avenue, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an unidentified male shot multiple times in the upper body, police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

July off to violent start with 10 shot and several homicides

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At least 10 people were shot and there have been several homicides since the start of July. Specifically, over the holiday weekend there were nearly a dozen shooting incidents including the shooting of a Royal Farms employee, a triple shooting in east Baltimore and a shooting involving a 14-year-old.
BALTIMORE, MD
1 Killed In East Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed over the weekend in a shooting in East Baltimore, authorities said. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of North Broadway, where they found the shooting victim unconscious, Baltimore Police said. The victim was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Anne Arundel County Officers Arrest Annapolis Man In Armed Robbery, Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured two people in Annapolis, according to authorities. De’Lass Reid, 25, allegedly used a handgun to demand cash and cell phones from two males in the Melrob Court area, police said. The shooting occurred after a physical altercation between Reid and his intended robbery victims, according to authorities. Reid is suspected of shooting one male in the abdomen and the other male in the arm, county officials said. Both males sought shelter in a nearby apartment complex as Reid ran off, according to authorities. Authorities later arrested...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Man Dies Two Months After Being Shot In South Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a man who died late last month, two months after he was shot in southern Baltimore. The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. April 25 in the 400 block of South Gilmor Street, Baltimore Police said. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the back. The victim dies of his injuries June 23. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Detectives were notified last Friday that the manner of death was homicide caused by the gunshot wound. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Annapolis Shooting And Robbery Suspect Arrested

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 11, 2022 at approximately 2:30am, officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported walk-in gunshot victim. A second victim was later located by Detectives. Officers learned both victims were walking in the Melrob Court area when they were approached by a male suspect.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are searching for 15-year-old Kennedy Jordan who was last seen in the Reisterstown area wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, white shoes, and carrying a black purse. Miss Jordan is 5’7″ and weighs 145lbs. Anyone with information is requested to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Man Killed, Suspect At Large In Easton Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday. The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said. Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released. The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
EASTON, MD
19-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man died a day after he was shot over in West Baltimore the weekend, police said. Officers responded at 3:23 p.m. Saturday to the 600 block of Mosher Street, where they found the victim, identified as Terrontae Stancil. Stancil was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at Shock Trauma, and homicide detectives are now investigating, police said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Four Teen Arrested for Carjacking in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Four teenagers and one adult were arrested for a cracking incident last week. According to the Baltimore County Police Department, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers from the Dundalk Precinct responded to the 7800 block of Wynbrook Road 21224., for an armed carjacking. “While responding...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
61K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
