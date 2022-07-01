News & Announcements

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, Oregon
 4 days ago
Hillsboro’s winter drinking water source is the upper-Tualatin River and its tributaries. The river stretches almost 80 miles from the Tillamook State Forest in Washington County to the Willamette River near West Linn. The Tualatin River has been Hillsboro’s only winter drinking water source for almost 80 years.

In the summer, the river level drops too low for community use, so Hillsboro customers rely upon water stored in two reservoirs to meet demand:

  • The Barney Reservoir is located in the Trask River Watershed and holds 20,000 acre-feet of water at capacity, of which 14,886 acre-feet is available for drinking water. (An acre-foot is the amount that covers an acre with a foot of water, and is equal to 325,851 gallons.) Water is moved from the reservoir to the Tualatin River through a one-mile long pipeline. Learn more and access water level and flow rate information.
On June 23, 2022, stored water from the reservoirs began being released into the Tualatin River to meet customer’s water needs in the upcoming summer months. Typically release season will run until October.

Knowing when and how much water to release from the reservoirs into the river is an intricate balancing act based on stream flow, irrigation and water supply withdrawals, weather, water quality conditions in the river, and the amount of water in the reservoirs.

Before, during, and after release season, coordination occurs between the Joint Water Commission (which provides drinking water to the cities of Hillsboro, Beaverton, and Forest Grove, and the Tualatin Valley Water District), Clean Water Services, Tualatin Valley Irrigation District, and the Oregon Water Resources Department to maintain the river’s flow and health.

