Adele has said that she was a “shell of a person” after the “brutal” reaction to postponing her Las Vegas residency.The British singer was due to perform weekend shows from January to April at Caesar’s Palace.However, less than 24 hours before the first shows were due to begin, Adele shared a video to social media tearfully explaining that the show was not going to be ready on time.No further updates have been given since then, much to the chagrin of Adele’s fans. In May, they bombarded the comments section of her Instagram to ask for “updates on Vegas”.Appearing on...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO