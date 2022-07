Attendees of Harrisburg’s July 4th event can retrieve personal items left behind after a large crowd suddenly fled Riverfront Park on Monday night. After a fight broke out among juveniles at the Fourth of July Food Truck and Fireworks Festival, a panicked crowd ran from the park, leaving many personal items behind, according to police Commissioner Thomas Carter. The city’s Parks and Recreation department has collected those items and is holding them at the Reservoir Park Mansion for pickup between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO