Top-100 recruit John Walker announces top 5 schools

Chad Simmons/On3

Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola four-star defensive lineman John Walker has announced a change in his college commitment date, moving it up from October 22 to July 28.

Walker also named his top five schools Friday, listing Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and UCF as the schools he is considering attending.

Walker is teammates with fellow highly-regarded recruits Derrick LeBlanc and Ja’Keem Jackson. The three had originally all planned to announce their decisions together on October 22.

However, the three will now all commit together on July 28.

The On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — has all three prospects ranked among the top 250 recruits in the 2023 cycle. Walker inches inside the top 100 as the No. 92 overall prospect and the No. 10 defensive lineman in the nation.

Walker currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $110k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Gators as the heavy favorites to land the in-state recruit with a 79.9% chance.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.