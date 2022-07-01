ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

ShenCoLAB: A Festival of Arts, Ideas & Exploration

su.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShenCoLAB provides an exciting opportunity for Shenandoah’s conservatory...

www.su.edu

pagevalleynews.com

25th Homecoming in Stanley

July 3, 1991 — The Stanley Homecoming continues is 25th year celebration today (Wednesday) with family night at the carnival, food and live entertainment. Homecoming events opened Monday with the annual beauty pageants and entertainment by the Shenandoah Valley Cloggers. A tribute to Desert Storm Troops by Vietnam veteran the Rev. Aldon Purdham of Shenandoah and performances by the U.S. Navy and Country Current highlighted Tuesday’s lineup of events.
STANLEY, VA
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Winchester, VA

Less than a two-hour drive from Washington DC, the city of Winchester in Virginia is a beautiful combination of great food, drinks, art and history. This vibrant city offers diverse and dynamic activities alongside many historical and cultural lessons. From breweries to parks and historical museums, everything in this city...
WINCHESTER, VA
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Zip Trip Occoquan: 5 Must Stops!

OCCOQUAN, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to OCCOQUAN! A historic, one-of-a-kind town in Prince William County – OCCOQUAN has it all! Find shopping, dining and plenty of fun -- all just about 30 minutes south of Washington, D.C.!. If you are out-and-about during our...
OCCOQUAN, VA
Augusta Free Press

City of Staunton schedules modified for Fourth of July holiday

The schedules for City of Staunton offices and facilities will be modified in observance of the Fourth of July on Monday, July 4. Residential: Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, July 4 will be collected on Wednesday, July 6. Downtown Central Business District (CBD): All CBD customers will...
STAUNTON, VA
Winchester, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Winchester, VA
City
Shenandoah, VA
wina.com

List of July 4th Celebrations in Central Virginia

We’re serving up an extra dose of “fun for the fourth” while we celebrate Independence Day weekend during our ongoing Summer Celebration Series. Bring the entire family on Sunday, starting at 3pm, for an Independence Day Party with Yard Games, a Bar and More! We will have food trucks serving food including, It’s Poppin’ Time, Raclette on the Run, Popito’s and Farmacy! Plus, a spikeball tournament, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, and more! Click here to email Kevin and register!
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Burning Question: What happened to moving the Mighty Midget Kitchen in Leesburg?

Burning Question: What happened to the Mighty Midget Kitchen (in Leesburg) being returned to its original spot at Mom’s Apple Pie? — Jason W. That’s a good question, Jason. The impending move of the Mighty Midget Kitchen got a lot of buzz when it was reported back in the summer of 2020. And then it’s been crickets — at least to passers-by — ever since.
WHSV

Man gets chance to hug his mom after nine years

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Marcus Cohan was diagnosed with ALS in 2013. Cohan has been living with his friend and caregiver, Paula, in the Winchester area for the past several years. While he’s grateful for her support, each day brings a new challenge. That’s why a nonprofit called Team Gleason...
WINCHESTER, VA
#Art#Edu#Ideas Exploration#Shencolab
Augusta Free Press

New Augusta County Courthouse: 35 years in the making

A new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona would be the final piece in a puzzle laid out by county leaders in 1987. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors in 1987 authorized a study to determine how much space was needed for county government, which was then based in Staunton, spread across scattered offices and locations downtown.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
fairfaxcounty.gov

How To Properly Dispose of your American Flag

Did you know the average outdoor flag lasts only about 90 days? Flying the stars and stripes outside your home is a great way to showcase pride in our county. But the ever-changing weather and the blasting rays of the sun will inevitably result in a worn-out flag. It is...
FAIRFAX, VA
wsvaonline.com

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible

July 5, 2022 National Weather Service synopsis A warm front will lift northward from the Carolinas while a cold front…. Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC R. Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help…. Monday, July 4, 2022. Here’s the WSVA local AccuWeather forecast...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Lootpress

New Magistrate to Take Office in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia’s 159th magistratewas sworn into office at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at Destiny Baptist Church, 115 Raleigh Street, Martinsburg. Michelle Barnes-Russell was appointed June 14 by Twenty-Third Judicial Circuit (Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties) Chief Judge Michael D. Lorensen. Her first...
MARTINSBURG, WV
WTOP

Motorcycle driver killed in Fairfax Co. crash

The Fairfax County police said a person has died in a two-vehicle crash at Burke Center Parkway and Ox Road in Burke, Virginia. Police first told WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington they responded to the crash at around 6 p.m. Officers are on scene of a crash involving...
BURKE, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating July 4 crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Just after 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Virginia State Police responded to a crash along the 1900 block of Rinacas Corner Road in Rockingham County. According to VSP, two people were transported from the scene, with one flown to UVA Medical Center in...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Police: After scuffle, man banned from restaurant

An employee at Roberto’s Ristorante Italiano, 144 Church St., N.W., told Vienna police on June 25 at 5:33 p.m. that a man had come into the restaurant and acted suspiciously. The man had gone into the restroom, and after several minutes, the employee told the man to exit the...

