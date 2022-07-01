Woman gets new window treatments following giveaway

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — First responders spent the overnight hours on the 4th of July battling a fire at a vacant building in West Des Moines. Crews were called just after midnight to the old Valley West Inn building near Westown Parkway and Valley West Drive. The cause...
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a local home Saturday morning. Reports say the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of Kamrar, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.
(Monroe County, IA) -- An investigation is underway into the deaths of a woman and a man in the Monroe County town of Lovilia. The Sheriff's Office says the woman's body was found Sunday, July 3rd after the department received information that the woman had died a few days earlier. Deputies and agents then tried to find the deceased woman's husband. Officers secured the couple's home at 202 East Street in Lovilia. A negotiating team tried to de-escalate the situation but the man in the residence died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Names have not been released. Autopsies are pending.
WILLIAMSON, Iowa — In July of 1989, KCCI’s Dana Cardin traveled to Williamson to try the legendary “Papa” burger. Monte’s Tavern offered the 16-ounce belly buster. Today, the place is simply called the Williamson Tavern, but you can still get a 1-pound burger there.
UPDATE: Police say Maples is now safe at home. The Des Moines Police Department thanked everyone who stayed alert this weekend but did not offer any other details on the case. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Des Moines man. Walter […]
VAN METER, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man who fell off his inner tube while floating on the Raccoon River Sunday, after his body was recovered Tuesday morning. Van Meter Police Chief William Daggett confirmed to WHO 13 that the body of 34-year-old Ricco Morrow, of Des Moines, was located in […]
Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner, and possibly other agencies were called to the Whitebreast Boat Ramp on the southern shore of Lake Red Rock at approximately 10:20 this morning to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Authorities tell KNIA/KRLS News a man took his own life. No additional information has been released.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Goodguys Heartland Nationals car show celebrated hot rods and classic cars in Iowa this weekend, but that’s not all that they celebrated this year. It’s been an Independence Day weekend tradition for over 30 years and for the first time they have expanded the year of cars able to be […]
During a heat wave, it can be difficult to provide a constant appropriate temperature for infants. Babies are at higher risk for sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) if they get too hot during sleep. Over-bundling, or using multiple layers of clothing, can cause your baby to overheat, especially when the...
DES MOINES, Iowa — "When she didn't call me back right away, I knew something was very wrong," said Stephanie Bartles, Linda Vander Hart's daughter. A Des Moines family is recounting one of their worst nightmares. It's been nearly a year and a half since Linda Vander Hart died...
LOVILIA, Iowa — Cars and trucks steadily drove by Regina Dennison’s home all day Monday, definitely not the norm as Lovilia’s shrinking population of 472 is half of what it was a century ago. Dennison struggled to make sense of what happened across the street, the reason why so many onlookers had been driving past. […]
(Van Meter, IA) Authorities in Dallas County are searching for a man in the Raccoon River. Rescue crews were called to the location in Van Meter Sunday at about 4:30 p-m. Witnesses said the man in his mid-30s went under and didn’t resurface. His name hasn’t been released. A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says conditions on the river are dangerous.
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Fire Department says a lightning strike caused the attic of a home to catch fire Monday morning. No injuries were reported. Firefighters responded at about 9:26 a.m. to the 1100 block of W. Church Street on a reported house fire. No one was inside...
Starting this week, Broadlawns Medical Center will be adding to ways it assists the Des Moines Police Department with mental health services. Broadlawns has partnered with the DMPD for the past five years to provide officers support with trained mental health clinicians on calls. But on July 5, the medical...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman faces dependent adult abuse charges after police say she scammed an elderly victim out of money. Court records show Keisha Harvey would get checks from the victim, cash the checks and then buy gift cards for a scammer. Records say Harvey also took some of the money for herself.
(Des Moines, IA) Water continues to run into the street from a Des Moines elementary school. Officials say the air chiller at Monroe Elementary is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they’re waiting on. The water has been running into the street for several weeks. School officials have been told the part might not arrive until early next year. A temporary solution is being used to keep the building cool while summer programs are being conducted.
VAN METER, Iowa (KCCI) — Dallas County authorities are searching for a man who went underwater on the Raccoon River. At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, rescue crews from several metro-area agencies rushed to the scene in Van Meter. Initial reports indicated that tubers were in distress. Officials told KCCI that a man in his mid-30s went underwater, and authorities have not found him as of Sunday night.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An Urbandale man has died after law enforcement found him near a motorcycle in a Kossuth County ditch. The crash was reported on Saturday at about 11:48 p.m. Kossuth County deputies responded to a report of a motorcycle in a ditch near the corner of...
If you’re looking for fun things to do in Des Moines, you’ve come to the right place. This bustling metropolis offers a multitude of attractions and activities to make your stay a memorable one. From Broadway shows to public art to delicious food, Des Moines has it all.
After a June 2021 fire destroyed their Afton home, the Beamans have been working to restore their house while battling a multitude of illnesses and unforeseen circumstances. Last month, Afton City Council voted 4-1 in favor of moving forward with the tear-down process of the property. “We keep to ourselves,...
