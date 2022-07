This month my family had encounters with two Lexington doctor offices. In one the staff rolled her eyes when asked about masks, parroting the misinformation that viruses are two small to be filtered, ignoring the fact that what is floating in the air are larger viral-droplet aerosols which N95 masks efficiently capture. The other had a mask optional policy in a practice which services high-risk elderly patients in a county which is in the CDC’s “red” zone for transmission and hospitalizations. No wonder Kentucky is 49th in the nation in their Covid-19 response.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO