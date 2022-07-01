ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Volunteers needed for Iowa State Fair

By Megan Reuther
who13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Fourth of July comes the Iowa State Fair!...

who13.com

Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Making Transition To Cashless System

(Des Moines, IA) — Well over half of the purchases for food, beverages, and other items at last year’s Iowa State Fair were done electronically — and Gary Slater, the General Manager and C-E-O of the fair, says expects that to increase for this year’s event. In 2014, there was significant push-back when the Iowa State Fair announced a cashless system for buying food during that year’s State Fair and the plan was abandoned as a result. But Slater says last year they switched to a system where every vendor has at least one register that accepts credit cards. Various surveys indicate at least 80 percent of Americans make cashless purchases today. Slater made those comments during a recent appearance on the Iowa P-B-S program “Iowa Today.”
DES MOINES, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa cities with large Latino populations feel shortchanged by census undercount

A simple look at the signs on Main Street in Denison reveal the diversity of the residents that reside here. A quick stroll and you’ll stumble across Lovan’s Asian market. Round a corner, and you’ll see signs advertising an African grocery store. But, if you follow the upbeat rhythm of traditional Mexican music, you’ll land at Erven Chavez’s La Michoacana Krazy Delights.
DENISON, IA
reporterwings.com

Otters are thriving in … Iowa?

A few years ago, a friend said he had spotted river otters just outside of Fairfield, a small town in southeast Iowa where I grew up. For most of my life, I thought Iowa was boring. It’s the land of cornfields and hog farms. One of the state’s only claims to fame is that it’s home to the world’s largest truck stop (with 900 truck parking spots, 24 private showers, and an onsite chiropractor and dentist).
IOWA STATE
Chariton Leader

Counties with the most veterans in Iowa

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

Where’s the Highest Point in the State of Iowa?

Let's face it, compared to most states, Iowa seems pretty flat. It doesn't have any mountains, or large rolling hills, like its neighbor to the west, South Dakota. The closest thing the Hawkeye state has in comparison would be the Loess Hills, which are beautiful, but not very big compared to what other states have to offer.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, July 5th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- A new law in Iowa allows police to search through a person’s garbage for criminal evidence without a warrant. But it’s at odds with an Iowa Supreme Court decision last year that said the search of a Clear Lake man’s trash without a warrant was an invasion of his privacy. Drake University law professor Bob Rigg says that decision stands despite the new law because “essentially the Iowa legislature cannot overrule the Iowa Supreme Court in interpreting what the Iowa Constitution (says).” The issue is likely to end up back before the state’s High Court, which will soon have a new member. Retiring Justice Brent Appel was part of the majority in the previous case, which means the new member could make a difference in the garbage-searching decision.
IOWA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

Iowa Ag Secretary candidates chart different courses for conservation, water quality

The candidates for Iowa secretary of agriculture offer sharp contrasts in terms of their priorities and assessments of the greatest challenges facing farmers. The state’s incumbent secretary of agriculture — Mike Naig, a Republican — touts his administration’s work in the past four years to expand markets for farmers to sustain the industry’s status quo, and he’s satisfied with the slow but steady progress they’ve made in protecting topsoil and the state’s streams.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

School officials caution new law could harm students, districts

Iowa school officials are concerned a new “parental choice” law will interfere with district funding and their ability to plan yearly budgets, which they say will ultimately affect students. Students attending Iowa public schools now have the option to open enroll into any district at any given time of the year. When students leave, over […] The post School officials caution new law could harm students, districts appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa doesn't need a gun amendment

Bruce Lear: The constitutional amendment Iowans will vote on in November goes much further than the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. I love the movie Tombstone, featuring Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp, Val Kilmer as Doc Holiday, Sam Elliot as Virgil, and Bill Paxton as Morgan. It’s a little shorter than Kevin Costner's 3 hour plus marathon Earp, released a few months later.
IOWA STATE
clayandmilk.com

Third cohort of Iowa G2M Accelerator announced

The Iowa Go-To-Market (G2M) Accelerator has announced the three startups that will participate in its third cohort. The following companies have been accepted into the June 2022 G2M cohort:. Janas Materials (Ames) — Janas Materials is developing sustainable technology for the coating industry, including a type of additive that can...
IOWA STATE
homegrowniowan.com

Identifying the blue flower along Iowa roadsides

As Iowans take to the road for the summer holidays, they might wonder about the light-blue flowers growing alongside back roads and rural highways. Chicory (Cichorium intybus) is not native to North America, but has become ubiquitous in Iowa, and many others, as well. According to Polk County Conservation, chicory...
IOWA STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

Yes, it’s Gold! Iowa ANG F-16A static display gets an all-gold paint scheme to celebrate ANG history

Last week the Iowa Air National Guard unveiled a historic fighter jet of their own; a retro 50th anniversary, down to the details, gold F-16 just as it first appeared in 1996. Last week the Iowa Air National Guard unveiled a historic fighter jet of their own; a retro 50th anniversary, down to the details, gold F-16 just as it first appeared in 1996.
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa restaurants excited about new law restricting third-party ordering companies

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa restaurant owners hope a new law restricting third-party delivery companies means their food will get to their customers in the same condition it left. The law, which went into effect Friday, means delivery companies can’t use a restaurant’s logo or menu without having a...
KMTV 3 News Now

Two Iowa mental health counselors lose their license to practice

A mental health counselor from Fort Dodge has agreed to the indefinite suspension of her license due to allegations of improper conduct with a client. Heather Sayer, who practiced in the Fort Dodge area and now lives in Colorado, was charged by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science with failure to comply with regulations related to “nonprofessional interactions or relationships” with clients.
FORT DODGE, IA
nomadlawyer.org

Iowa : “Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Iowa, USA

If you’re looking for a vacation destination that offers a variety of activities, look no further than Iowa, United States. Iowa’s active city life, combined with its mix of suburban and rural communities, is sure to leave you satisfied. You can enjoy the big-city thrill of the city or the serenity of nature in one of the many state parks. The state’s largest caves are found in the Maquoketa Caves State Park, a National Register of Historic Places site.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Careless use of fireworks often to blame for house fires

Large areas of Iowa remain abnormally dry or in moderate-to-severe drought, and Estherville Fire Chief Richard Beaver is urging Iowans to use extreme caution when it comes tonight’s fireworks shows in backyards and driveways. “It’s still dangerous,” Beaver says. “The best thing I can say is if you’re going...
ourquadcities.com

Both major parties apply pressure with political purity

Current fight within GOP regarding Trumpism still undecided. Thanks for clicking on this web extra. Our panel discussion ran long this week and we didn’t have enough time to bring it all to you on “4 the Record.”. We pick up the discussion with the pressure of political...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Sweet Corn Harvest expected to be a little late

RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCCI) - One local farmer says sweet corn will be just as tasty as always, but it won’t be available for a week to 10 days later than usual KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. “It was so wet this spring that it got put in late. So...
RADCLIFFE, IA
superhits1027.com

Man sentenced 52 years ago for northern Iowa crimes has died in prison

FORT MADISON — A man sent to prison for his involvement in a 1969 crime spree in northern Iowa has died in the Iowa State Penitentiary. According to Iowa court records, Elvin Gilroy was one of four men who broke out of a jail in St. Cloud, Minnesota in June of 1969. They stole a county car, ditched that vehicle and stole another car. They made their way south and robbed a grocery store in Spirit Lake, a filling station in Emmetsburg and the Fareway Store in Algona. Melvin Bay, the store manager in Algona, was shot during the robbery. He died ten days later.
IOWA STATE

