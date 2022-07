The Curtis-based Dover Quartet, presently in mid-Beethoven cycle, have parted company with violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt. Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt will be departing the Dover Quartet at the conclusion of our summer season in August to pursue other musical interests and opportunities. It is bittersweet that our time making music with our dear friend and colleague is coming to an end, but we are excited for the new ventures ahead of her. Please join us in wishing Milena all the best! The odds of having had such a wonderful run were a Milen-a-one, but we did it 😊.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO