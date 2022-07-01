ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Moose found munching on tree at the Silver Dollar Saloon

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERNbe_0gSM1vrK00

PHILIPSBURG, Mont. - A moose was caught on the roof of the Silver Dollar Saloon at The Ranch at Rock Creek.

Assistant General Manager, Linda Walser tells us previous General Manager, Jon Martin caught the photo.

An employee walking up the sidewalk noticed the moose munching on an aspen tree.

It hung around for a minute or two before taking off.

Moose aren't an uncommon sight at The Ranch at Rock Creek, and Walser said they’ve caught some on the roof in the past as well.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Locked Out By Landlord, Forced to Close

A local brewery is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The Arizona craft brewing scene didn’t fully take off until well into the 2000s. However, there were a handful of locations that did spring up in the early 1990s (which took place after Jimmy Carter passed a law in the 1970s that allowed for consumers at home to brew their own beer). Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson became the first craft brewery in the state to open back in 1991. Not long after that, a Phoenix-area-based brewery opened up, although the brewery has now been forced to close.
TUCSON, AZ
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy