Rams TE Kendall Blanton is in awe of the contracts NBA players are signing

NBA free agency started on Thursday night and teams wasted no time throwing loads of money at some of the biggest stars in the league – and at some other, well, non-stars. Nikola Jokic agreed to a five-year, $264 million deal with the Nuggets, the biggest deal in NBA history.

Bradley Beal and Devin Booker both got more than $220 million, too, and even Lu Dort got $87.5 million from the Thunder.

As is the case every year, fans and players from other sports are in awe of the sizable deals NBA players are signing this offseason, and they’re guaranteed – unlike the majority of contracts in the NBA.

Rams tight end Kendall Blanton is looking at some of the contracts and he’s amazed at the money players are getting.

NFL players sign some massive contracts, too, but there’s still a pretty big gap in guaranteed money in comparison to NBA deals. It can’t be ignored the fact that every NFL team has 53 players on the roster, whereas NBA teams are limited to 15 players during the regular season.

So there’s a lot more money to go around to fewer players overall.