ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rams TE Kendall Blanton is in awe of the contracts NBA players are signing

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RiWPe_0gSM0G9600

NBA free agency started on Thursday night and teams wasted no time throwing loads of money at some of the biggest stars in the league – and at some other, well, non-stars. Nikola Jokic agreed to a five-year, $264 million deal with the Nuggets, the biggest deal in NBA history.

Bradley Beal and Devin Booker both got more than $220 million, too, and even Lu Dort got $87.5 million from the Thunder.

As is the case every year, fans and players from other sports are in awe of the sizable deals NBA players are signing this offseason, and they’re guaranteed – unlike the majority of contracts in the NBA.

Rams tight end Kendall Blanton is looking at some of the contracts and he’s amazed at the money players are getting.

NFL players sign some massive contracts, too, but there’s still a pretty big gap in guaranteed money in comparison to NBA deals. It can’t be ignored the fact that every NFL team has 53 players on the roster, whereas NBA teams are limited to 15 players during the regular season.

So there’s a lot more money to go around to fewer players overall.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Letting Gary Payton II Leave For The Portland Trail Blazers Has Reportedly "Stung Several People" Within The Organization

The Golden State Warriors have been the most successful franchise of the last decade, winning 4 championships in that time. While a lot of this success has been thanks to players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant, who are stars, an underrated aspect of it has been the ability to develop and retain key role players that have come up big for the team time and again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Suns make 2 key additions to help Chris Paul, Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns continue to make a flurry of moves in free agency, making two key additions on Saturday to get Chris Paul and Devin Booker more help. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Suns are trading for Jock Landale from the Atlanta Hawks to add another big man to their roster. It […] The post Suns make 2 key additions to help Chris Paul, Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Bradley Beal
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Top-10 remaining NBA free agents: Ideal landing spot for each player

NBA free agency is winding down with most of the big-name players off the market. Instead, the trade block continues to make news. Even then, there’s a number of high-profile players available who could make an impact. That includes Phoenix Suns star restricted free agent Deandre Ayton. He’s joined by other big men such as Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins still on the NBA free-agent market. Below, we look at the ideal landing spot for the 10-best players still available.
NBA
ClutchPoints

2 moves Warriors still must make after first weekend of 2022 NBA free agency

The Golden State Warriors are an extremely talented team. The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has now won four NBA titles in the past eight seasons. But Golden State has already lost a couple of key role players in 2022 NBA free agency. Both Otto Porter Jr and Gary Payton II […] The post 2 moves Warriors still must make after first weekend of 2022 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Rams Te Kendall Blanton#Nuggets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks QB Drew Lock stays classy after getting ripped by U.S. Open on Twitter

Seahawks Twitter was in the news over the holiday weekend for doing what it does best: embarassing decent, normal Seahawks fans all over the world. Responding to a tweet by the U.S. Open, one fan attempted to roast tennis by claiming it’s not a real sport, only to get dunked on by a Twitter intern who suggested he won’t enjoy watching Drew Lock play this year.
SEATTLE, WA
All Hornets

Projecting the Hornets Summer League Starting Five

This Friday, the Charlotte Hornets will begin Summer League play against the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. EST on ESPN2. We'll see all sorts of lineup combinations throughout the four Summer League games, but we're going to take our best shot at projecting the starting five. PG Jalen Crutcher. With...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Awful Angels lineup hit a new low as Astros tallied a record 20 strikeouts

The Houston Astros walked it off against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep, and that wasn’t even the biggest story from the game. Led by starter Framber Valdez’s career-high 13 strikeouts, the Astros tallied 20 strikeouts in nine innings to tie the MLB record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game. It breaks their previous franchise record of 18 set in 1964. But this is more about the Angels than the Astros.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors stars in contact with KD following trade request

Could a reunion be in store for Kevin Durant and the Warriors? Never say never. On Sunday, Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported, citing sources, that the Warriors have interest in trading for Durant after the superstar requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II reported shortly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Takes A Shot At Kevin Durant By Posting An Instagram Story: "Charles Barkley Has Been Proven Right... KD Couldn't Handle Being The Focal Point Of A Franchise And Drove The Bus Right Off The Cliff."

The most talked-about situation in the league right now is Kevin Durant's trade request to the Nets. It has sent the NBA into chaos as teams try to figure out if they can benefit from Brooklyn blowing up their team. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are both reportedly on the market, and will likely start the season as a part of different franchises depending on if the Nets can find the right deals for them.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy