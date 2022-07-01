Storm chances decrease for holiday weekend in AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sam Caputo bought his all-electric car in 2018 and said he couldn’t be happier with his decision. “This is my Tesla Model S,” Caputo told On Your Side. “Looking back at it, it was the best choice I’ve ever made. I’m saving money hand over fist.” And he’s not the only one who’s thrilled. “A year ago in May is when we purchased it. Gas wasn’t quite as crazy as it is now,” Joan King told us. She loves her fully electric Ford Mustang Mach E, telling On Your Side that gas wasn’t really the reason she bought it, but she’s now glad she did. “I was more into it because it was really cute and that’s why I really wanted it. But now, in hindsight, it’s now definitely the gas deal for sure,” King said.

GAS PRICE ・ 7 HOURS AGO