ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Storm chances decrease for holiday weekend in AZ

By April Warnecke
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny skies expected today across the Valley with a high of 106 degrees. Storm chances for the Valley are pretty slim today, but we can’t rule out a gusty outflow tonight from distant high elevation storms bringing us some wind and/or dust....

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Heat returns this weekend for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nice start to our morning with lows in the 80s and a few light showers to start our Tuesday. Just enough rain where it will get your car ready for a car wash this afternoon. We will see another day with below-average temperatures, today’s high will be around 104. Our average high this time of year is 107. If we see any more rain, it will be in the mountains and around Eastern Arizona.
ENVIRONMENT
AZFamily

Breezy tonight, blowing dust possible around fireworks time for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Seasonally hot temperatures are expected this weekend as a monsoon break continues for metro Phoenix. Tonight, just in time for the fireworks, we could see an outflow boundary move up from the south and produce some blowing dust and gusty winds. While the chance for that is low, we mention it because of the outdoor activities planned around the Valley tonight. Temperatures will be in the 90s for most of the Valley during “fireworks” time.
ENVIRONMENT
AZFamily

Heating up towards the weekend

Seasonally hot temperatures are expected this weekend as a monsoon break continues for metro Phoenix. In a video captured by protestors, the car with Harrison and another man inside turns the corner, and pepper spray is fired into the crowd. Consumer Reports shares tips for cleaning up your digital clutter.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Thunderstorms in the state today

Arizona Humane Society works to reunite lost pets following holiday weekend. The Humane Society says July 5th is the busiest day for shelters, as many dogs run away from the sound of fireworks. Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer describes GOP debate as 'food fight'. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Former...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payson, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona Humane Society works to reunite lost pets following holiday weekend

Arizona's Orchard Point by Heritage Communities has teamed up with Help My Senior, LLC to provide caregiver certification training classes. Abram helped to start a powerlifting club at his high school West Point in Tolleson. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. Nick Farrer to make 3rd appearance on 'Guy's...
TOLLESON, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona News

Police investigating after woman’s body found in canal in east Phoenix. Firefighters were initially called out to a possible water rescue shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday and arrived to find a person who was already dead. Man suffers burns to his face during Glendale house fire. Updated: 4 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Electric vehicle owners in Phoenix metro area are loving ‘passing gas stations’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sam Caputo bought his all-electric car in 2018 and said he couldn’t be happier with his decision. “This is my Tesla Model S,” Caputo told On Your Side. “Looking back at it, it was the best choice I’ve ever made. I’m saving money hand over fist.” And he’s not the only one who’s thrilled. “A year ago in May is when we purchased it. Gas wasn’t quite as crazy as it is now,” Joan King told us. She loves her fully electric Ford Mustang Mach E, telling On Your Side that gas wasn’t really the reason she bought it, but she’s now glad she did. “I was more into it because it was really cute and that’s why I really wanted it. But now, in hindsight, it’s now definitely the gas deal for sure,” King said.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Az#Cbs
AZFamily

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer describes GOP debate as 'food fight'

Phoenix-area electric car owners say the investment is worth it and are saving money each month by skipping the gas station. Buckeye superintendent receiving salary, pension at the same time upsets board member. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. A superintendent of Liberty Elementary School District 25 in Buckeye is receiving...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona looks to address nursing shortage through new bill

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Those in the medical profession are facing new burdens while on the job. All of it amid a nationwide nursing shortage, including here in Arizona. Being a nurse in 2022 is not easy, whether dealing with the pandemic or the fear of mass shootings. “When you’re talking about mass casualties or really critically ill patients, you almost go into this survival mode in that you’re focusing on what resources you have to ensure that you can help somebody survive,” said Natalie Haywood, a former ER nurse.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AZFamily

Start your week off right with Chris Powell’s 4th of July Workout Challenge

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For this Motivational Monday and Fourth of July, celebrity fitness coach and expert Chris Powell stopped by Good Morning Arizona with tips to get your week off to the right start with his Patriotic Workout. Watch the videos and check out the details below to make working out more fun with moves like Red, White & Glutes and Spectacular Squats & Stripes!
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Voter's Guide

Today, July 5th is the last day to register to vote in the Arizona primary. If you want to make sure your voice is heard, there are deadlines that are fast approaching. Yes, independent voters can vote in Arizona’s primary elections. Updated: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:48 PM MST.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Justice Department sues Arizona over citizenship proof law for voting

What is considered “life-saving” to legally perform an abortion in Arizona?. Many providers here have stopped performing abortions altogether, but there’s confusion over when a pregnancy becomes life-saving and how the law will be enforced. Updated: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:31 PM MST. |. Dr. Viktoria Krajnc...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy