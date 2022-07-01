ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok on defense after report on foreign access of US user data

By Guardian staff and agency
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDwuY_0gSLv0c400
The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, U.S., 15 September, 2020.

TikTok is seeking to assuage fears over the security of American users’ data on the Chinese-owned platform, after Republican senators and a regulator argued the app poses a national security risk.

The concerns by lawmakers came after BuzzFeed reported last month that China-based employees of TikTok’s parent company ByteDance were repeatedly able to access non-public data of American users.

Nine Republican senators issued a letter to TikTok in response to the BuzzFeed report. And on Wednesday, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged the chief executives of Apple and Google to kick TikTok out of its app stores.

Responding to the senators’ concerns, TikTok told the lawmakers in a letter sent on Thursday that it is working on a final agreement with the Biden administration that would “fully safeguard user data and US national security interests”, according to copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

Shou Zi Chew, TikTok’s chief executive, wrote in the letter the company was working with US cloud computing company Oracle on “new advanced data security controls that we hope to finalize in the near future”.

TikTok’s letter acknowledged that China-based employees “can have access to TikTok US user data” but argued that access is subject to “robust cybersecurity controls and authorization approval protocols overseen by our US-based security team”.

TikTok had announced last month it had completed migrating information on its US users to servers at Oracle but it was still using US and Singapore data centers for backup.

The company said in the letter it expects “to delete US users protected data from our own systems and fully pivot to Oracle cloud servers located in the US”.

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, one of the lawmakers who had spoken out, said TikTok “should have come clean from the start but instead tried to shroud their work in secrecy” and urged the company to testify before congress.

Brendan Carr, the FCC commissioner, had argued in his letter to the Google and Apple CEOs that “TikTok is not just another video app”.

“It harvests swaths of sensitive data that new reports show are being accessed in Beijing,” he wrote.

Carr’s request to the tech giants was unusual given that the FCC does not have clear jurisdiction over the content of app stores. The FCC regulates the national security space usually through its authority to grant certain communications licenses to companies.

TikTok is one of the world’s most popular social media apps, with more than 1 billion active users globally, and counts the US as its largest market.

Thursday’s letter came nearly two years after a US national security panel ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that US user data could be passed on to China’s government. That order was not enforced after Joe Biden succeeded Donald Trump. The panel, however, known as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), is still conducting a national security review of the company, according to the letter.

“We know we are among the most scrutinized platforms from a security standpoint and we aim to remove any doubt about the security of US user data,” the letter said.

TikTok has said in the past that employees in China have data access to US user data. In a 2020 blogpost Roland Cloutier, TikTok’s chief information security officer, said: “Our goal is to minimize data access across regions so that, for example, employees in the APAC region, including China, would have very minimal access to user data from the EU and US.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Yes, Nato has a new vitality. But its united front could collapse when it has to deal with Russia

Most summits bill themselves as “historic” and those who attend invariably talk about “forging a new consensus”. But Nato’s Madrid summit can credibly make such claims, for there is no question that a military alliance that only a few years ago was famously dismissed by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, as “brain dead” has regained vitality and reaffirmed its strategic purpose.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roland Cloutier
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Fox News

China may be spying on you through your coffee maker, expert says

China may be using software inside smart coffee makers to spy on owners of the devices, according to a report. Internet-connected coffee makers that are made in China are just one of many ways China can gather data, according to American researcher Christopher Balding. Balding released a report specifically on the Kalerm machines manufactured in Jiangsu, China.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Access#Foreign Investment#American#Chinese#Republican#Buzzfeed#Bytedance#Fcc#Apple And Google#Reuters#Oracle#Informat
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Data Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

340K+
Followers
82K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy